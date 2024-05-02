Chris Simms claims Raiders “hurt and disappointed” with 2024 NFL Draft results

The Las Vegas Raiders would have had a high enough pick to get a quarterback at 13 overall in past years. However, despite taking part in a loaded quarterback draft, the team walked away with nothing at the position.

Most teams shrug off such a turn of events, but NFL analyst Chris Simms claimed that the Raiders' front office was left with negative residual sentiment.

"I got to think they're sitting here today a little hurt and disappointed," Simms said. "I think they were sitting there thinking they were definitely going to get [a QB] at 13 and they were probably shocked by the Atlanta pick and that's also why Minnesota traded up."

"They were probably like, 'holy crap. There's only one guy on the board. It's J.J. McCarthy and we know the Raiders want a quarterback too. Let's just trade up right now,'" he added. [via PFT].

The Denver Broncos, one pick ahead of Las Vegas, selected the final quarterback of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in the form of Bo Nix. Instead of trading back or taking a massive risk on a lower-tier quarterback, the franchise elected to take the top tight-end prospect in the Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders avoid flash in 2024 NFL Draft

Brock Bowers at Las Vegas Press Conference

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the arguably least eventful drafts this year. No quarterbacks or wide receivers were taken.

Arguably the most flashy addition was Brock Bowers, the top tight end in the NFL Draft. However, tight ends are a difficult beast to project as the position serves as a hybrid. On some downs, the player will block. On other downs, tight ends act as receivers.

In other words, instead of using their top pick on a player who will touch the ball on every play or will serve as the first read on every passing play, the team elected to get a player who will block on many downs.

In addition, the team selected two offensive linemen in the second and third rounds. It took until the sixth round for the team to select a potential touchdown scorer in the form of running back Dylan Laube.

Overall, the team didn't select a quarterback or wide receiver in the NFL Draft this year. They selected two offensive linemen, a tight end, a running back and four defensive players.

