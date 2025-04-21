Chris Simms slams Brock Purdy, claims 49ers QB doesn't deserve $45,000,000 salary with new contract

Brock Purdy has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. The quarterback will enter the final year of his rookie contract in the 2025 season, and is reportedly demanding an extension that will make him over $50 million per year.

While the 49ers are still reportedly reluctant to offer their QB1 contract, he desires, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has said that Purdy is not even a top-10 quarterback in the league, and that his teammates make him look better on the field.

“Nobody looks at Brock Purdy and thinks he's a top-10 quarterback in football," Simms said. "Nobody. Yeah, with Shanahan as his OC and the 49er all-star team around him the last few years, yeah, he can look pretty good. He can look top-10ish. But we just saw last year when the 49er all-star team fell apart and got injured, they went 6-11 and we’re talking about paying him over $50 million a year?"

Simms then said that he would not want to pay over $45 million per year to extend Purdy's contract if he was part of the 49ers' hierarchy.

"It’s a tough situation and I would not want to see them pay over $45 million a year if I was running the team,” Simms said.

Simms also suggested that San Francisco could trade Purdy this offseason if the team fails to agree on an extension with the QB.

The 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $3,737,008 rookie deal.

49ers general manager John Lynch expects to get Brock Purdy extension done

A few weeks ago, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that he was hopeful of getting Purdy's contract sorted. However, he didn't specify exactly when, after being asked if fans could expect any news by mid-April.

"I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then]," Lynch said. "I think I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

During the 2024 season, Purdy recorded 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also contributed 323 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries across 15 games, as the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record.

