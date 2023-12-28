Christain McCaffery's mother seeks Olivia Culpo's help to get 49ers back to winning ways

Christian McCaffrey's mother and Olivia Culpo might have to team up for a San Francisco 49ers win.

With a sure-shot plan in mind, McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, reached out to her future daughter-in-law for some help. The latter found the situation so hilarious that she ended up sharing the small chat on Instagram.

Apparently, McCaffrey's mother wants her and Culpo to come together for a cheerleading routine of sorts.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

"I will buy you any crazy designer tennis shoe you want next game. We have to do a pyramid. I had three people text me that's why we lost. Or I'll carry your nice shoes so you can switch them out after the pyramid. Sorry but it's for the team," McCaffrey's mother texted Culpo.

Laughing, Culpo texted back:

"I'm laughing so hard. Anything for the W!!!".

Adding a small cheering sticker, Culpo seemed excited to try the routine.

The message came after the Niners' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which was preceded by a six-game winning streak.

Now hosting a podcast, Lisa has a social media following of over 20,000. A sportsperson herself, Lisa was a track athlete and was the first-ever person to bag Vanderbilt's women's scholarship.

She played with the Cardinal for three years.

Lisa McCaffrey has always been supportive of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's relationship

Long before Culpo and McCaffrey announced their engagement, Lisa stepped in to support her son and his girlfriend.

Both Culpo and CMC have been vocal on Instagram, often stepping up to support each other on social media.

Throwback to last Valentine's Day, and how Lisa McCaffrey commented on their sweet post.

“Get a room. ❤️😂❤️😂 Love you two,” she wrote.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been engaged for a few months, locking in their wedding date for next year.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram account (@oliviaculpo)

Sharing a small update on an IG QnA, Culpo revealed:

"So many wedding questions! I'll do a seperate wedding AMA (Ask Me Anything) a little later I promise. We're getting married in the summer. I know my bachelorette is so early considering that, but we originally thought March."

Culpo has already celebrated her bachelorette and is probably gearing up for the wedding prep next year.