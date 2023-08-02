Christen Harper calls out 'unrealistic beauty standards' in throwback clip

Christen Harper has always been one to speak out about negative issues. The swimsuit model has also worked tirelessly in the world of modeling in order to bring about change. This was something she always considered a priority, even when she was younger.

Harper uploaded a funny and satirical video on her Instagram account. The video was from a sketch she shot when she was a teenager for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

In the video, two girls, one of whom was Christen, hold Barbie and Ken dolls. They sigh because the dolls are too "perfect." Little Christen says:

"I hate them."

But then they get introduced to "Realistic Barbie," a new doll that was made in a way that represented normal and realistic people. Therefore, the doll did not conform to the beauty standards of society and had uncombed hair with dandruff.

Christen re-shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Baby me did NOT vibe with unrealistic beauty standards lol."

Christen Harper said that she never understood the unrealistic beauty standards laid on women (Image Credit: Harper's Instagram Story).

Christen Harper went to pick out a white dress

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model have been engaged for almost over a year now. Harper and Goff are destined to get married soon, but they have not decided on a date yet. However, she once said in a TikTok video that they will tie the knot in a year.

Hence, Christen Harper embarked on a quest for the perfect dress at Loho Bride in Los Angeles. The anticipation and jitters were palpable as she searched for the gown that would make her heart sing on her special day.

For Christen Harper, the process of selecting her wedding dress was an extraordinary and surreal journey. Despite her experience in modeling wedding dresses, this time was uniquely special as she sought the perfect gown for her own big day. Filled with both excitement and nerves, she understood the weight of this decision and the desire to make it absolutely flawless.

Thankfully, having a wedding planner proved to be her invaluable "cheat code," offering assistance and alleviating the pressure. With over a year ahead, she's savoring each moment and embracing the joyous preparations for her dream wedding.