Watch: Christen Harper sets out on wedding dress shopping for upcoming marriage with Jared Goff

The wedding bells are ringing for Christen Harper and Jared Goff, as the model is already starting to prepare for her big day.

The Detroit Lions quarterback and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model have been dating since 2019. After three years, Goff proposed to his girlfriend while they were on vacation with their friends. Since then, the couple has been thrilled about the big day.

Harper recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she went on a hunt for her perfect wedding dress for the most memorable day of her life.

Christen Harper hopped on to Loho Bride in Los Angeles to look for the most pristine-looking dress. In the video, the swimsuit model showed the minimalist interior of the store and gave a look at the magnificent dresses the store held.

In another TikTok video, Christen chatted with her fans and told them that she was excited to prepare for her wedding. While she was talking to her fans, she also did her makeup as she was getting ready to pick out a white dress.

Christen Harper revealed her true feelings over picking out her wedding dress

Harper said that although she's modeled wedding dresses before, it was going to be a surreal experience to choose one for herself. She said:

"It truly just feels, like, weird, almost. I'm like, is this really happening? I just never really saw. I mean, I always saw myself being married and having kids and, like, living that life, but for some reason, I just can never picture my wedding."

Then she went on to express that the reason she cannot imagine herself in a white dress is because of the pressure, which in turn results in nervousness. However, she was thankful to have a wedding planner and called it her "cheat code."

A planner will ease the process, and Harper may need extra help because she described herself as a "procrastinating perfectionist," who will wait till the last minute to complete a task but would want to do it perfectly.

Christen Harper has over a year to choose the right dress for her. Hence, she will take her time and enjoy the process of arranging and preparing for the wedding of her dreams.

