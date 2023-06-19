Christen Harper had a little something for her TikTok following this week. The swimsuit model raised the temperature with her new bikini collection.

Jared Goff's fiancée is a popular face in the world of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. Along with appearing in the swimsuit issue of the magazine, she came together with a fellow model, Elizabeth Turner, to amp up her career and introduce collections of stylish bikinis.

Earlier this year, Christen Harper announced a collaboration with B Swims. Turner and Harper worked together to release a line of swimsuits called the 'BFF collection.'

From then on, Harper has been releasing several bikinis; one of which she wore as she posed for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Recently, she uploaded a TikTok video from her luxurious vacation in Italy.

Harper shared the first look of her blue bikini set, which had white flowers printed on it. Her bikini elicited an overwhelmingly positive reaction from her fans.

They wrote in the comments section:

"1st Lady of Detroit."

"You are a star."

"She’s very pretty!"

"All this makes me want to do is when I eventually get a wife is to spend a month honeymoon in the amalfi coast."

Jared Goff and Harper are currently spending a wonderful and lavish vacation in Italy before gearing up for training camp next month.

Christen Harper shares pituitary tumor diagnosis

Harper uploaded a get-ready-with-me style TikTok a few days ago in which she shared how she got to know she had a pituitary tumor because of birth control pills.

Those tumors are abnormal growths in the pituitary gland, which is a pea-sized gland. There are various reasons for such glands to develop. The reason ascribed to her tumor's growth was birth control pills.

Harper was getting ready for a blood checkup, which would determine the state of the tumor. She said:

"Few months ago I found out I have small tumor in the pituitary gland which is essentially in your brain.It's right behind your eyes and your...near your optic nerve."

Christen Harper revealed that even though she stopped taking birth control pills, "crazy" symptoms began to appear.

"I was having acne on my back and on my face, everywhere on my chest. All these things I never experienced before. And I was also having these insane mood swings, like I can't even describe to you."

She took note of her symptoms and decided to get herself checked out at a fertility clinic.

