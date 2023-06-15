IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff, fiancée Christen Harper lounge in luxurious Italy vacation

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are enjoying a luxurious vacation and enjoying the time of their lives in Italy.

The starting quarterback of the Detroit Lions and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model fiancée are cooling themselves off before the start of the training camp next month. Harper uploaded a series of pictures on her official Instagram account.

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram

Harper showed off a no-makeup face full of freckles and clicked a picture of Goff, who was soaking in the sun.

How did Christen Harper and Jared Goff meet?

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Detroit Lions QB met on Raya. It’s an invitation-only dating app favored by many celebrities. The couple linked together in 2019, but in an interview, she revealed that she wasn’t looking for a partner then because she had ended a long-term and wanted to stay single for a while.

"It’s so funny thinking that we met on a dating app, but I feel like these days it’s so common. And it’s really like how you meet people. Who knows if I would’ve ever met him? So I’m so happy that I went on that dating app five years ago… It’s so fun to see how we’ve grown. It’s been such a fun ride – and it all started online."

However, Christen Harper revealed that they quickly became inseparable.

"I swore that he messaged me first," Harper told Fox News Digital. "But when we went and looked back, I actually sent the first message. All you ladies out there, you better send the first message because you never know. You gotta shoot your shot. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take."

They made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple during the ESPYs on July 2019. In 2022, Jared Goff proposed to her during their vacation in Mexico.

Harper revealed that even though she was a girlfriend of an NFL player, she did not have a lot of knowledge about the sport. However, in order to be more supportive, it became important for her to learn the ins and outs of football.

She also was in awe of the effort the NFL players put in while training for the games. Christen Harper shared that in the off-season, she works on her projects while during the season, Goff plays for the NFL. Hence, the couple tries to find the right balance between "taking and giving."

