IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff, fiancée Christen Harper enjoy romantic vacation in Italy following Lions minicamp

Jared Goff is gearing up for his third season with the Detroit Lions, a team that narrowly missed a playoff berth last year.

But before going into training camp next month, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback went on vacation with his fiancée, Christen Harper.

Goff and Harper took a break in Capri, Italy, after the Lions' mandatory minicamp. Here are more photos from their getaway.

Quarterback Jared Goff went with his fiancee, swimsuit model Christen Harper, to a beach getaway in Italy after the Detroit Lions' mandatory minicamp. (Image via Instagram/christenharper)

By the looks of it, they might have gone to the same destination where Troy Aikman and Haley Clark were recently spotted.

Christen Harper is a swimsuit model, hailed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition's Co-Rookie of the Year for 2022. The year before, the Southern California native won SI's Swim Search with Katie Austin over 11 other finalists.

Harper also designed swimsuits with her best friend, Elizabeth Turner, for B Swim. It's a 12-piece collection inspired by their travels.

Goff and Harper met via the dating app Raya in 2019. It's an invite-only, membership-based dating application that blossomed into a networking platform. The same app matched Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in 2020.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Harper revealed that she wasn't looking for a partner then. She just exited a long relationship and wanted to remain single for a year.

But she messaged him first, and the rest is history. They had their red-carpet debut as a couple during the ESPYs on July 2019.

She supported her boyfriend even if the Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

In June 2022, Goff proposed to her during their vacation in Mexico. Christen Harper is also on TikTok, wherein he shared that Goff is a Taylor Swift fan.

Things are looking up for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions

While his relationship with Christen Harper continues to blossom, the Detroit Lions are also trending up with Jared Goff behind center. They've improved their record from 3-13-1 in 2021 to 9-8 last season

It's their first winning record under charismatic head coach Dan Campbell. Before 2022, the Lions last had a winning record in 2017 (9-7) under Jim Caldwell.

Goff and the Lions' offense is a massive part of their improvement. They ranked fifth in points (26.6), fourth in total yards (380), and ninth in passing yards (251.8) per game last season.

But Jared Goff will lead a revamped offense this season after D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams' departures.

The Lions signed David Montgomery and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs to revamp their backfield. Detroit also drafted tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Antoine Green.

