The Detriot Lions suprised everyone when they selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama with the No.12 pick in the NFL Draft. .

The Lions clearly want another star running back on their roster to complement DeAndre Swift (now an Eagle) and David Montgomery. Adding Gibbs made the Lions backfield seriously potent.

At the time, however, Lions superfan MMG didn't hold back in his thoughts on the Gibbs selection.

"Why? Just… why? Jahmyr Gibbs is a stud. We have Swift AND Montgomery though…This pick makes ZERO sense to me. Traded down to select our 3rd string RB?"

If that wasn't enough, MMG then took to Twitter again to express his disapointment at the selection. He stated that the Lions were one of the biggest losers on draft night.

"I’m genuinely malding rn lmao. Lions are one of the few draft losers right now."

MMG is clearly unhappy with Gibbs being selected in the first round. Now, the Detriot running back room consists of Gibbs, Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds.

Will that be enough for the Lions to make a playoff run? Possibly, but if you ask MMG, he might have a differing opinion.

Can Jahmyr Gibbs lead the Lions in his rookie season?

Auburn v Alabama

That will be the hope for head coach Dan Campbell. After trading Swift and seeing Williams go to the New Orleans Saints, Gibbs will no doubt have a huge role in the Lions' offense in 2023.

Losing Williams, who rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns, is a big hole to fill. With their second best running back in Swift (542 yards and five touchdowns) also gone, it is a completely new tandem for Detriot.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns for Alabama last season. Meanwhile, Montgomery rushed for 806 yards and five touchdowns for the Chicago Bears last season.

Both will likely need to at least hit those markers for Detriot next season. For many, they are a team on the rise in the NFC.

For all the good Detriot has done this offseason, however, MMG wasn't impressed with the selection of Jahmyr Gibbs. Hopefully, the rookie can set the NFL alight and prove many of the doubters wrong.

