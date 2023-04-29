The Detroit Lions have traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft. This is another great addition for the Eagles, who have had a great draft so far.

There were expectations that Swift would get traded after the Lions drafted Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick, and the trade didn't take much time.

Everyone is stunned by what Howie Roseman has done over the past few days, and NFL fans on social media couldn't believe that the Eagles had added Swift as well. Here's how they reacted to it:

Garret @FBallAnalysisYT @RapSheet @TomPelissero The rest of the NFC is playing to see who gets to play the Eagles in the NFC championship game in Philly I’m afraid @RapSheet @TomPelissero The rest of the NFC is playing to see who gets to play the Eagles in the NFC championship game in Philly I’m afraid

After already drafting three Georgia players in this draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have added another former Georgia star via trade. D'Andre Swift would love to play for the Eagles, and he may end up having a career-defining season.

As of now, the Eagles have Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott to pair up with Swift in their backfield.

D'Andre Swift will benefit from the Eagles' O-line

D'Andre Swift: Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles arguably have the best offensive line in the NFL, which is why they are able to run the ball effectively. D'Andre Swift will certainly enjoy playing behind them, and he could become a difference-maker for them.

With Jalen Hurts having already signed his contract extension, the Eagles are primed to make another big run next season. They have also improved their defense via the Draft with the additions of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo.

When it comes to their offense, Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith form one of the best trios in the league. Jalen Hurts has shown improvement in every single NFL season of his career, and with Swift to support him, we might see him win the MVP award that he narrowly missed out on last season.

Last season, Swift had 99 carries for 542 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 14 games. So far in his career, the former Georgia RB has 364 carries for 1,680 yards, 156 catches for 1,198 yards, and has scored 25 touchdowns.

