The Philadelphia Eagles had a solid day 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft as they drafted Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith with the 9th and 30th overall pick respectively. They were able to add more players from Georgia to a defense that already consisted of the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, both of whom were drafted last year.

The Eagles are the reigning NFC champions, and them improving their defense by adding Carter and Smith has left NFL fans stunned. They believe the Eagles are now over-powered and could once again make the Super Bowl.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

BKM @realBKM10



Might just call out. @NFL_DovKleiman If I’m an offensive linemen in the NFL, I’m shitting myself anytime I have to face the Eagles DLine.Might just call out. @NFL_DovKleiman If I’m an offensive linemen in the NFL, I’m shitting myself anytime I have to face the Eagles DLine.Might just call out.

qrispy @TicoWright_ @NFL_DovKleiman how did no team in the previous 29 picks take nolan smith? they letting the eagles building the avengers, i’m not moved @NFL_DovKleiman how did no team in the previous 29 picks take nolan smith? they letting the eagles building the avengers, i’m not moved

Wave. @PacersPJ @NFL_DovKleiman They are Deadass trying to rebuild Georgia @NFL_DovKleiman They are Deadass trying to rebuild Georgia

The Philadelphia Eagles recently signed Jalen Hurts to a long-term contract extension, and now drafting young star defenders is a great move by the franchise. Although there have been doubts about Carter's character considering the events he was involved in, there is no denying that he is an exceptional player.

Nolan Smith surprised everyone at the combine. The opportunity to play with Georgia players on the same defensive line in the NFL, will help him a lot to become a great player.

Jalen Carter would want to shut his critics soon

Jalen Carter: NFL Combine

A few months ago, Jalen Carter was expected to be the first defensive player to get drafted. However, with the events that have transpired since then made many teams to pass on him in the draft.

The Eagles were able to draft him with the 9th overall pick, and the franchise belives that the leadership group on the team will help the former Georgia player to take care of himself in a better way.

The Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and with the inclusion of Smith and Carter, they are going to be one of the best once again.

The young Eagles' defensive line already has chemistry from their days together at Georgia, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to translate that to the NFL.

