Christen Harper, the fiancee of Jared Goff, shared her experience with birth control pills and revealed that they led to the development of a pituitary tumor.

A pituitary tumor is an abnormal growth that develops in the pituitary gland, which is a small, pea-sized gland located at the base of the brain. They can be non-cancerous (benign) or cancerous (malignant).

Christen Harper shot a get-ready-with-me style (GRWM) TikTok on her official account. In the video, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was getting ready to get her blood drawn to check on her pituitary tumor.

The 30-year-old model was talking about her tumor, all the while doing her skincare routine and applying makeup. She said:

"Few months ago I found out I have small tumor in the pituitary gland which is essentially in your brain.It's right behind your eyes and your...near your optic nerve."

Christen Harper told her fans that she stopped taking birth control pills and felt better. However, as time went on, she started developing "crazy" symptoms.

"I was having acne on my back and on my face, everywhere on my chest. All these things I never experienced before. And I was also having these insane mood swings, like I can't even describe to you."

Therefore, she took note of her symptoms and got them checked out at a fertility clinic. She also encouraged young women to routinely get a body checkup. After finding out that the level of prolactin was high in her body, she got an MRI test, which revealed that she had a pituitary tumor.

Currently, the model is under the process of observing any changes that take place in the tumor.

Christen Harper felt surreal as she modeled in her self-designed swim wear for 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue

Christen Harper appeared in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Experience, and her recent photoshoot was magnificent because she wore the bikinis she designed in partnership with Elizabeth Turner and her brand, B Swim. She said:

“We started [the collaboration] almost a year ago, probably right before last year’s issue came out. It’s just such a long process, and there’s so much time and effort and love that goes into it. So then to get the opportunity to wear it in the magazine is just like so insane. It was just a such a cool full-circle [moment]. I’ve worn a million bikinis in my life, but I’ve never worn my own.”

Christen Harper also shared that apart from getting the opportunity to rock her own designs, she loved the location of the shoot, which was set in Dominica.

