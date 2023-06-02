In Photos: Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper posts stunning SI Swimsuit shot days after 30th birthday celebration

With over 450,000 followers on Instagram, Christen Harper is a popular figure. Relatively private about her relationship with Jared Goff, both stars are one of the NFL's most loved couples right now.

Harper, who turned 30 this year, couldn't help but share a few snaps from her epic celebration with a friend and Goff. A few days later, the model blessed fans with another SI Swimsuit photo on her Instagram.

With the recent SI Swimsuit issue out, Harper, along with Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek, have been working to promote their new magazine.

A short while after her 30th birthday, Harper wrote:

"Meanwhile in a little village on the shores of Dominica".

In a previous post, she made sure to share amazing photos from her recent birthday party. Of course, one of them was a lovely photo of her spending time with Jared Goff.

Ready to tackle the year, Harper seemed happy about spending her birthday with loved ones.

"Thankful for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so loved stepping into 30".

Allison Kuch, Olivia Culpo and Hailee Steinfeld were a few other stars who wished Harper a happy 30th via comments.

Christen Harper opened up about her balanced relationship with Jared Goff

Together since 2019, Harper and Goff have come a long way. Despite not looking for anything serious back in the day, the couple instantly clicked.

In a recent interview with Fox, Harper ended up sharing details about their journey together. Both with busy schedules and work, it hasn't been easy to maintain a relationship. However, Harper and Goff seemed to have found a balance that fits them:

"It was an interesting dynamic just to see how much work they put in and see how busy they really are," she said. "I mean, these guys are working so much and to see the other side of it is amazing. It took some balancing from both of our schedules to make it work".

Jared Goff and Christen Harper at the 12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Furthermore, Harper referred to the exchange as a sort of give and take.

"The offseason is more the time when I get to [focus on my projects]. And during the season he’s focused on his stuff, so it actually works out pretty well. But we find a way to make it work."

