Jared Goff's fiancee, Christen Harper, recently turned 30 years old but now, she has shared some serious personal health news. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to TikTok to do a 'Get Ready With Me' video. As she was getting ready, she explained that she was on her way to get blood drawn.

Harper went on to say that last year, she started experiencing some unusual symptoms. This led her to speak to a physician. She went for an initial blood draw and came to know that some of her levels were a bit high. Since that was concerning, she then went for an MRI.

"Get ready with me to get my bood drawn, to go check my pituitary tumor. A few months ago, I found out that I have this small tumor in my pituitary gland, which is, essentially, in your brain, right behind your eyes, your optic nerve."

Christen Harper said that when she got the MRI of her brain, doctors discovered a pituitary tumor, which is actually called a prolactinoma. Thankfully for Harper, hers was small and doctors told her that since it wasn't affecting her vision, she didn't need to have it removed.

"The next step was to get an MRI of my brain and turns out that I do have a pituitary tumor, which [is] actually called a prolactinoma. Because it wasn't huge or affecting my vision, they can actually obstruct your vision when they press on your optic nerve. I was given the option to kind of wait and see how it goes, if it gets bigger or if it shrinks on its own with some hollistic things. So, that kinds of the process I'm in right now. And, I'm getting my blood test today to see if it shrunk on my own."

Harper also encouraged other women to take control of their health. Saying that if she didn't do that, she would have never known about the tumor in the first place.

Christen Harper shares her experience moving to Detroit

When Jared Goff was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions, Christen Harper had some reservations. While appearing on The Morning After with Kelly Stafford podcast, she recanted the experience of moving from California where she grew up.

She said that she was never given any positive news or advice about Detroit, so the couple was quite sceptical about the move. However, when they got there, it has been nothing but support. Which she finds just so wonderful.

"I had never heard a single positive thing about Detroit and so, I was like, really not sure what we were getting ourselves into and then, of course, you get there and I'm like, 'This place is amazing'. There's something so special about the people there and they are diehard fans and they just support, support, support."

She said that they live in the suburbs of Detroit in Bloomfield Hills and they really love living there. Stafford agreed that she also thoroughly enjoyed living there.

