Who is Christen Harper? All you need to know about Jared Goff's girlfriend

Jared Goff finally won his first game as a Detroit Lion, and his girlfriend, Christen Harper, shared the jubilation when the Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 29-27. Goff threw a walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in a thrilling victory over the Lions’ NFC North rivals. Harper was also at work, but she did not miss her significant other’s momentous victory.

The sweet moment was shared online by Sports Illustrated’s official Twitter account.

Jared Goff's girlfriend reacts to Lions' first win

During the game, the model was on a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. Sports Illustrated shared a video of Harper's reaction upon watching her quarterback boyfriend help end the Lions’ losing streak. While she is usually a regular, devoted fan watching in person to support her boyfriend play, this time she shared in his victory via social media.

Christen Harper was understandably happy and surprised at the same time:

“It's over? Shut up, shut up. You guys, this is their first win, like this is crazy... Oh my god, this is gonna make me cry.”

Reportedly, Christen Harper and Jared Goff first met in 2018 and have been dating since 2019. In addition to being a model, Harper has acting credits in movies such as Auggie, Seven’s Eleven, and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. Goff’s time in Los Angeles presumably helped Harper receive acting roles. Harper, a Cal State University at Northridge alumna, is 28 years old and was born in Valencia, California. The Southern California native will continue to appear in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issues after first appearing in their 2021 edition.

Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams’ number one overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is playing his first year with the Detroit Lions after the Rams traded him last offseason for Matthew Stafford. Goff played five seasons with the Rams, appearing in Super Bowl 53 where Los Angeles lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.

The 1-10-1 Lions are in a year of rebuilding, but with Goff, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, they may have the foundation for a winning team. Most likely, they will have the number one pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and if Detroit can fight their own history, that pick could really help the team find more victories in the future. As long as Christen Harper can see the wins in person or through live streams, Jared Goff should be happy all around.

