Watch: Detroit Lions shock Vikings to claim their first win of 2021 NFL season

The Detroit Lions have been the worst team in the NFL during the 2021 season. Even though they traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions have not benefited much from the deal.

Detroit suffered nine straight losses before they finally managed a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. It's not technically a loss, but it's technically not a win either.

Now, in Week 13, the Lions have finally logged their actual first win, and in fantastic style.

Detroit Lions snap 15 straight loss streak

If there was any way to get a much-needed win, it was with a fourth-down, last-second, walk-off touchdown. That is exactly what the Lions managed to do against division rivals Minnesota Vikings.

Jared Goff fired a dart to Amon-Ra St. Brown for a game-sealing touchdown, and the crowd erupted in cheers. Goff immediately ran over to head coach Dan Campbell and they embraced one another.

There is no telling if the Lions organization plans to retain Dan Campbell after this season, but getting his first win as head coach of the the Lions has got to feel great. There is one thing that is certain about this team and Dan Campbell: they have no quit in them.

The Lions have been turning themselves around and looking to be a much more competitive team the past four games. They barely lost to the Browns 13-10 in Week 11. Week 12 saw the Bears hardly edging out the Lions for a 16-14 victory. In the end, the Lions outplayed the Vikings and walked away with a 29-27 victory of their own.

The Lions were finally able to get the proverbial "monkey off their back" by logging their first win of the 2021 season.

Detroit will likely not amount to much for the rest of the season, but they can say that they weren't the first team to ever go 0-17 in this newly expanded season. That is true in the fact that they tied with the Steelers earlier in the season, but even more earnest now with their big win against the Vikings.

