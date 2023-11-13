Christen Harper celebrates Jared Goff’s Lions 41-38 win over Chargers in style at SoFi Stadium

Jared Goff always has a fan in his fiancée, model/actress Christen Harper. She supports the Pro Bowl quarterback’s career, especially during defeats. Luckily for her, the Detroit Lions have suffered only two losses in their first nine games this season.

That record includes a road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The 41-38 win has Harper in a celebratory mode, as shown in her Instagram stories.

Christen Harper is in high spirits following Jared Goff’s victory

Through Instagram stories, Harper shared four updates about the Detroit Lions Week 10 victory. The first photo showed Harper sharing her attire for the Lions-Chargers game. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also tried to open a wine bottle with a friend.

She also posted a photo of her cheering for Jared Goff and the Lions. There’s also an image of Harper with a group of people whom she referred to as “the cutest crew.”

Christen Harper is from Valencia, California, and she met Goff through the Raya dating app in 2019. She shared with Sports Illustrated that she wasn’t looking for love then because she just came from a long relationship.

Three years later, Goff proposed to her during their vacation with friends in Los Cabos, Mexico. Harper is so supportive of her fiancé’s endeavors that she celebrated the Lions ending their 15-game losing streak while on a photo shoot.

Jared Goff’s team is roaring once more

The Lions’ victory over the Chargers puts them in second place in the NFC playoff race, trailing the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Jared Goff was spectacular, finishing with 23 completions for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with 156 receiving yards and a score. However, Dan Campbell’s gutsy call allowed the Lions to maintain a winning streak.

While the Lions could have attempted a field goal with 1:47 left, Campbell ensured Justin Herbert and the Chargers wouldn’t have a chance. A six-yard pass from Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta kept their drive going. Riley Patterson converted a field goal attempt with no time left to seal the victory.

After defeating Los Angeles’ AFC team, the Lions will have a favorable schedule, starting in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. Before visiting the Bears, they will also face the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

Goff and the Lions still have two games left against the Minnesota Vikings. They will also face the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys in the second half of the 2023 season.