"Jared Goff is winning" - Christen Harper dazzles fans with stunning Miami Swim Week clips

Model Christen Harper, partner of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, was among the attendees at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami over the weekend.

Although she is Goff's ladylove, the 31-year-old has carved a successful career for herself as a swimsuit model. Harper is a regular in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her covers and photoshoots regularly get love from fans.

Recently, Harper posted a video showcasing her look when she participated in the Swim Week. In the video, she wore a salmon-colored triangle bikini with a yellow and salmon-colored skirt that went over a bikini bottom. Harper kept her hair open and posed for the camera.

Fans loved the video and thought how lucky the Detroit Lions quarterback was to choose Harper as his life partner. They wrote:

Fans fawned over Christen Harper's beautiful look when she walked for the SI Swimsuit x Miami Swim runway show (Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram).

Earlier this summer, she shared pictures from her shoot, which took place in Dominica. The location was so beautiful that she could not believe the majestic backdrop of the enchanting jungle.

“It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”

On top of everything else, she celebrated her third year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Christen Harper strutted her stuff in a dazzling bikini

The Southern California native was one of the models who left her fans in awe with her confident and charming walk. She uploaded a video of herself where she walked down the runway in a striking red bikini.

Harper exuded confidence and glamour in the video, making a bold statement with her stunning selection of swimwear. Her appearance on the iconic runway left fans in awe and captivated their attention.

Harper rose to prominence in the modelling industry after being named one of the winners of SI Swimsuit's Swim Search open casting call in 2021. Her success continued in the 2022 edition, where she received the esteemed Co-Rookie of the Year award.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Christen Harper is happily engaged to Jared Goff, the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

