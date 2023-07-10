WATCH: Christen Harper drops stunning SI swimsuit shoot from Miami Swim Week 2023

Christen Harper showed why she took home the Rookie of the Year award this year.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was one of the talents who walked in the SI Illustrated x Miami Swim runway show. Harper shared a dazzling video of herself from the show.

The event is known for showcasing some of the best and trendiest swimsuit designs of the season. Several brands try to display their best collections, preach diversity, and embrace people of various talents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper, who is a native of Southern California, was one of the models who wowed the fans with her effortless and charming walk. The 30-year-old uploaded a fantastic video of herself walking down the runway in a striking red bikini.

Christen oozed confidence and glamor in the clip. She tried to make a bold statement with her excellent choice of swimwear and was every bit successful. Fans were absolutely taken aback when they saw the model walk down the famous runway.

Harper gained popularity in the world of modeling when she was named the co-winner of SI Swimsuit's Swim Search open casting call in 2021. Following her success, she built her name in the 2022 edition, where she earned the prestigious Co-Rookie of the Year award.

Apart from her professional achievements, Christen Harper is happily engaged to the lead quarterback of the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff.

Christen Harper's whirlwind of a year

It was her third successful photoshoot for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami. The magnificent scenery of Dominica provided the perfect backdrop for her photo, taken by Amanda Pratt. Before her iconic shoot, Christen Harper had not heard of the location.

The breathtaking landscape, adorned with vibrant greenery and majestic waterfalls, provided a captivating backdrop that added an element of enchantment and beauty to the photographs. This is what she had to say about her magical experience:

“It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”

Harper's exceptional beauty, talent, and unwavering ambition have propelled her to remarkable success and prominence in the modeling and entertainment industries.

Poll : 0 votes