In Photos: Christen Harper takes home SI Swimsuit 2022 ROTY award

Christen Harper finished her third successful photoshoot of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami Swimsuit. There, the model won the Rookie Of The Year Award.

In 2021, the South California native co-won the Swim Search open casting call with Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This year, she got the chance to return to the magazine in May. Amanda Pratt photographed the Women of the League reality television star.

She said that her shoot was dreamy and Dominica was one of the most beautiful places she ever set foot in.

“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”

Her fantastic pictures were loved by many fans, which then resulted in her winning the ROTY award. The fiancee of Jared Goff posted a picture of the stunning on her official Instagram account, with the caption: "OMG".

Christen Harper shows off her ROTY trophy and expresses her awe (Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story).

Harper was clearly speechless over her big win but also made a daring statement on Miami Swim runway.

What did Christen Harper do on the Miami Swim runway?

Harper made a smashing appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show at the W South Beach for Miami Week on Friday. She wore a custom cropped top that read:

"My body is the least interesting thing about me."

The top was designed by Gabriela Pires Beachwear and was paired with bottoms by Antoninas. Harper also wore a sparkly two-piece set by Oséree.

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story (Right picture).

Harper has had a busy few months as, except for the show, she starred in Women of the League, a web series about the wives and girlfriends of NFL players. Additionally, she designed swimsuits and created her own line with B Swim.

