Christen Harper leans on Jared Goff's advice for tackling toxic social media negativity

Christen Harper has been making waves as one of the most famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. She was bestowed the title of the "co-Rookie of the Year" and now boasts a following of over half a million followers on Instagram. However, being a social media celebrity comes with its problems.

Over the last few weeks, Sports Illustrated organized the “Be You Women’s Empowerment Series,” presented by Maybelline. It is a distinct and interactive experience that encourages young women to take the lead in their mental health journey. Many panel discussions were held at several Big 12 schools.

At the University of Cincinnati, the fiancee of Jared Goff participated in a hands-on discussion about her career and her journey in self-care and mental health. There, she revealed the wisdom the quarterback of the Detroit Lions imparted to her while handling negative comments on social media platforms.

“Nothing that people talk about or talk to me about on social media is in my control,” Christen Harper said.

“Jared once said something that I think about all the time. And he said, ‘You cannot put value in the positive comments because by doing that, you’re validating all the negative comments.’ If you put any weight in what anybody thinks of you, that’s when you’re validating everything.”

The three-time SI Swimsuit model only heeds to those things and people who help her stay grounded.

What does Christen Harper like to do when she visits a new city?

As Harper is a swimsuit model, she often visits new locations to shoot and attend events. When she goes to a new city, the first thing the 30-year-old likes to do is walk around and explore the destination. The California native believes walking around a new city is the best way to spend time and helps move her body.

Regarding when she first arrived in Miami to walk on the runway show, Harper said,

"The first thing I did was walk to a shop to get a smoothie."

“Just getting out and getting your feet on the ground and walking is my favorite thing to do, my favorite way to explore. Movement is just so important for my mental health," she added.

Apart from movement, Harper also loves traveling.

“A change of scenery is just so good for my mental health,” Harper explained, “Traveling and getting out and seeing different things is helpful.”