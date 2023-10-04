Christian Gonzalez injury update: When will Patriots CB return to action?

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on October 1.

Gonzalez tackled Cowboys running back Pollard late in the first quarter near the sideline and stayed down on the turf with an apparent injury. While Gonzalez was eventually able to stand up, he immediately headed to the blue medical tent on the sideline for further examination. He then headed to the locker room, indicating that the injury required more attention.

Right up until the injury, Gonzalez was looking like a favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The first-round pick looked tailor-made for Bill Belichick's defense, and it looked like the Patriots had found themselves the next Stephon Gilmore. Unfortunately, a fluke injury has stopped the rookie's season in its tracks.

Christian Gonzalez's injury update

According to Ian Rapoport, Christan Gonzalez is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday. Also, it's expected that Gonzalez will have surgery on the dislocated shoulder soon.

It comes as a significant blow to the New England Patriots in a season where they need all the defensive help that they can get. The Patriots are 1-3 to start the season, but Gonzalez's form was one of the bright spots. Unfortunately, they will have to go through the rest of the season without their treasured 2023 first-round Draft pick.

The New England Patriots have moved swiftly to cover up for the loss of their budding star, acquiring cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Jackson comes with some off-the-field drama, he's more or less a ready-made replacement for Gonzalez for the time being.

Christian Gonzalez's return timeline

According to reports, Christian Gonzalez should be back in time for the 2024 regular season.

A torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder typically requires surgery and some time to heal. Thankfully, Gonzalez is young and fit and has access to the best medical facilities that the NFL can offer.

Before the injury, Gonzalez was the betting favorite for the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Oregon alum recorded his first career interception for the Patriots in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 17, 2023.

He ended up winning his first NFL award, Defensive Rookie of the Month for September 2023. New England Patriots fans will hope that Gonzalez recovers and isn't rushed back from his potentially season-ending injury.