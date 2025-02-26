Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy shares Cabo San Lucas vacay pics with Steelers star Kyle Allen and wife

Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy is enjoying their vacation in Cabo San Lucas this offseason. On Wednesday, Ozzy shared a post on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into their vacation. She posted several pictures from the beachside, including some of her solo snaps and also some with her husband.

She also posted a snap with Steelers' quarterback Kyle Allen and his wife Summer Juraszek. In the picture, Christian and Ozzy posed alongside Allen and his wife. While the ladies and Allen were twinning in matching white outfits, Kirk wore black in the picture. All had glasses in their hands while posing on the beachside.

"cabo diaries 📖💐🐬🌴🤍" Ozzy captioned the post.

Kyle Allen's wife Summer commented on the post, writing:

"lmk when we’re going back… I’m ready 🤣💃🏻❤️"

Kyle Allen's wife Summer's comment on Ozzy Kirk's post (image via Instagram/@ozzykirk)

A few days back, Ozzy Kirk shared some snaps of her Cabo San Lucas vacation. She posted a few pictures of herself, along with other snaps of the beautiful location and also of her husband, Christian, enjoying his time in a pool.

Ozzy Kirk glammed up in a stunning all-blue outfit for her vacation. She wore a blue top paired with a matching skirt and an oversized shirt along with goggles.

Christian Kirk and Ozzy "decided" on the name of their first child

Ahead of last Christmas, Christian Kirk and Ozzy announced their pregnancy by sharing a post on their Instagram. The couple shared a joint post posing with the ultrasound printout while announcing the big news.

On January 22, Ozzy Smith shared a post on her Instagram account, revealing that she and Kirk had decided on the name of their baby. The pair is expecting a baby girl.

Ozzy posted an adorable video with Kirk and their puppies. Along with the sweet video, she wrote:

"We decided on your name today, and it made everything feel so real. Each day, I feel closer to you, and growing you has been the most incredible gift of my life. We already love you more than words can say. I can’t wait for the day I finally hold you in my arms. Until we meet, our sweet baby girl 💗 xx, Mom & Dad"

Ozzy Kirk has been enjoying her motherhood journey, and she even flaunted her budding baby bump in the Cabo San Lucas vacation post.

