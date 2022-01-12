Christian McCaffrey responds to rumors about him being traded away by the Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the team's most valuable players. Adept at both running the ball and being a top receiver, he has established himself as one of the best backs in football.

However, injuries have curtailed his influence and he has been forced to miss long stretches of the season. The 25-year-old is currently the highest-paid running back, raking in $16 million a season.

McCaffrey spoke with the media on Monday and was asked if he wanted to stay with the Panthers. With several rumors swirling around a trade, the 25-year-old stated he wants to continue in Charlotte.

“Yeah definitely, definitely want to, I think you know those things, honestly I don’t pay attention to them," he said. "You know I think all that stuff is for the birds and I just continue to do everything I can to be the best player I can.

“You know in the NFL, it becomes a lot of times about a lot of other stuff other than football. So for me it’s you know how can I maximize my potential and be the best player I can be and you know, I’d love to do it here. I love Charlotte, I love the Panthers and that’s where I’m at."

Panthers offense runs through Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey largely carries the fortunes of his team. Such is his ability at running the football that his skillset allows him to be a top receiver as well.

In the seven games he has played this season, he has accumulated over 50 yards in both rushing and receiving five times.

His best effort came against the New York Jets in Week 1. The former Stanford back rushed for 98 yards and had nine receptions for 89 yards in a dominant performance. As a team, the Panthers are a different beast and were 3-0 when he started and finished the game.

Such is his importance to the team when he is out, Carolina look like a shell of themselves and the offense struggles to move the ball. The Panthers front office would be foolish to entertain a trade for a player who is clearly their best, and by a mile.

McCaffrey has stated he wants to remain a Panthers player, and it is up to the organization to put the right pieces around him, starting with the offensive coordinator.

Edited by Piyush Bisht