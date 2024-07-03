"What an evil thing to post": Christian McCaffrey calls out Instagram influencer criticizing wife Olivia Culpo's wedding dress

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • "What an evil thing to post": Christian McCaffrey calls out Instagram influencer criticizing wife Olivia Culpo's wedding dress

"What an evil thing to post": Christian McCaffrey calls out Instagram influencer criticizing wife Olivia Culpo's wedding dress

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jul 03, 2024 19:58 GMT
Christian McCaffrey comes to the defense of Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey comes to the defense of Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo recently celebrated one of the happiest days in their lives by tying the knot. However, it didn't take long for CMC to come to the defense of his wife online as controversy broods regarding her bridal gown.

Instagram influencer and fashion stylist from Los Angeles, Kennedy Bingham reviewed Culpo’s wedding dress in a post. She went on to state all the things she did not like about the dress in a lengthy video post. Bingham said:

“I have been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before. But I do not like this wedding dress, Olivia Culpo just got married. And this is a great example of how fashion is so much more than just what you see on the surface.”
also-read-trending Trending

The Instagram influencer complimented the simplicity of Culpo’s dress. However, she did not like the meanings associated with her bridal gown. Bingham continued:

“All the stuff surrounding the dress that leaves kind of a bitter aftertaste.
“What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you're going to have a long and happy marriage.”

Bingham went on to take potshots at Culpo’s expectations of her dress and the nature of it all. However, the San Francisco 49ers RB couldn’t hold back and called Bingham out by commenting on the post:

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”
CMC&#039;s comment on the post
CMC's comment on the post

Most of the commenters on the post took sides with Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Kennedy Bingham has since then posted several stories on her profile regarding the same issue and she isn’t backing down.

Apart from Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo also has her say

Kennedy Bingham posted the same video on her TikTok account also and here, Olivia Culpo targeted her.

As the Instagram influencer revealed, the former Miss Universe also commented on the issue. Later though, Culpo blocked her. Bingham posted a screenshot of the comment.

“Wow what an absolutely evil person you are. I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I wanted and more,” wrote Culpo as per the screenshot.
Bingham&#039;s story
Bingham's story

Bingham has also claimed that fans of both Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are leaving distasteful comments on her post. This was to be expected once the issue gained traction online.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी