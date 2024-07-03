"What an evil thing to post": Christian McCaffrey calls out Instagram influencer criticizing wife Olivia Culpo's wedding dress

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo recently celebrated one of the happiest days in their lives by tying the knot. However, it didn't take long for CMC to come to the defense of his wife online as controversy broods regarding her bridal gown.

Instagram influencer and fashion stylist from Los Angeles, Kennedy Bingham reviewed Culpo’s wedding dress in a post. She went on to state all the things she did not like about the dress in a lengthy video post. Bingham said:

“I have been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before. But I do not like this wedding dress, Olivia Culpo just got married. And this is a great example of how fashion is so much more than just what you see on the surface.”

The Instagram influencer complimented the simplicity of Culpo’s dress. However, she did not like the meanings associated with her bridal gown. Bingham continued:

“All the stuff surrounding the dress that leaves kind of a bitter aftertaste.

“What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you're going to have a long and happy marriage.”

Bingham went on to take potshots at Culpo’s expectations of her dress and the nature of it all. However, the San Francisco 49ers RB couldn’t hold back and called Bingham out by commenting on the post:

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

CMC's comment on the post

Most of the commenters on the post took sides with Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Kennedy Bingham has since then posted several stories on her profile regarding the same issue and she isn’t backing down.

Apart from Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo also has her say

Kennedy Bingham posted the same video on her TikTok account also and here, Olivia Culpo targeted her.

As the Instagram influencer revealed, the former Miss Universe also commented on the issue. Later though, Culpo blocked her. Bingham posted a screenshot of the comment.

“Wow what an absolutely evil person you are. I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I wanted and more,” wrote Culpo as per the screenshot.

Bingham's story

Bingham has also claimed that fans of both Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are leaving distasteful comments on her post. This was to be expected once the issue gained traction online.

