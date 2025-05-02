Christian McCaffrey drops 2-word message as Brandon Aiyuk hits the golf course with George Kittle, Brock Purdy

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk shared a post on Instagram, golfing with teammates George Kittle and Brock Purdy. Aiyuk was wearing a black-and-white striped tee, grey shorts, a white cap and white Nike shoes. In one of the snaps, he was also seen in a golf cart with Kittle and Purdy.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey left a short comment under the post:

“Bird Man.”

This comes during a tough offseason for the 49ers. Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. He got hurt in Week 7 last season and missed the rest of the year.

At the NFL Annual meeting, head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s “too early to tell” if Aiyuk will be ready by training camp, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. Team doctors say there’s a chance, but nothing is certain yet.

The 49ers already traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. For years, Samuel and Aiyuk were the team’s top WRs. San Francisco tried to draft a new wide receiver early this year. But Carolina took Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. The 49ers were three spots behind and took Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 11.

The team is also making other big changes. They released veterans Javon Hargrave and Leonard Floyd and gave George Kittle a contract extension. There’s still no final decision on Brock Purdy’s contract extension.

Having finished 6-11 last season, the Niners know they must improve. The roster may still change more before the season starts. One possible change could be Christian McCaffrey stepping away from football.

The 49ers are facing key questions as the preseason gets closer. Brandon Aiyuk’s injury, roster moves and contract talks all remain unsettled, as of now.

Jayden Daniels hits dance floor with mom at Brandon Aiyuk’s wedding

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was dancing with his mother, Regina Jackson, at Brandon Aiyuk’s wedding. Aiyuk married longtime partner Rochelle Searight last month in a private ceremony attended by close friends and former teammates.

Daniels and Aiyuk played together at Arizona State in 2019 before the former transferred to LSU and went on to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he’s remained single, and his mother has made it known she’s protective of his personal life.

In the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Money Game,” Regina Jackson explained her concerns about individuals seeking relationships with her son for the wrong reasons.

The quarterback is expected to lead Washington’s offense again this year after a strong 2024 season.

