Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word reaction on Andrew Luck hiring Frank Reich as interim HC for Stanford Football

Christian McCaffrey appeared thrilled when Stanford announced that Frank Reich was appointed as the program's interim head coach on Monday. The Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck was the man behind the move, with the former NFL quarterback having previously worked with Reich during his time in the big league.

Former Stanford running back McCaffrey posted a five-word reaction on his Instagram story after finding out that Reich would coach the Cardinal for the 2025 season.

"Let's Go! @stanfordfball Is Back," Christian McCaffrey wrote on his IG story after reposting news of Reich being hired as Stanford's interim HC.

Image via @christianmccaffrey Instagram

Reich's previous job was coaching the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season. However, he was fired less than a year into the job, after leading the team to a dismal 1-10 record.

Reich also coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 till he was fired during the 2022 season. He compiled a 40-33-1 record during his time in Indy. In his first season with the Colts, he coached Andrew, who was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year that season.

In a statement on Monday, Luck said that he was excited for the 2025 season with Reich in charge of Stanford.

“I could not be more excited for our coaches, staff and players to have Frank as our head football coach for the 2025 season,” Luck said. “I have experienced first-hand the incredible impact Frank has demonstrated as a leader and have full confidence he is the perfect steward for this season of Stanford Football.

"Frank is a teacher, a winner and a coach of the highest caliber. Frank’s values align seamlessly with our vision for this program and I firmly believe in his ability to maximize the on-field potential of our student-athletes while serving as a role model in all aspects of their personal growth.”

This is also Reich's first head coaching job at the collegiate level.

Christian McCaffrey begins offseason work in preparation for the 2025 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey's 2024 season was riddled with Achilles and PCL injuries. He played in just four games for the 49ers, posting 202 yards on 50 attempts and 146 yards on 15 receptions, but never recorded a touchdown.

Nonetheless, the three-time Pro Bowler is working on his return to action in the offseason. McCaffrey has shared a few videos of his training regimen and workouts on Instagram in the past few weeks.

It will be interesting to see how he fares on his return for the 49ers next season.

