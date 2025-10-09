Christian McCaffrey gets honest about Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers' rushing woes despite team’s 4-1 start to 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers have made a strong start to the season, winning four of their five games. However, star running back Christian McCaffrey is not pleased with the team's running game.

The three-time Pro Bowler discussed the team's struggles on the ground as he is averaging 3.1 yards per carry this season, in contrast to his career average of 4.6 yards per carry.

While McCaffrey said he doesn't look at the numbers, he aspires to be a "complete" running back, which isn't materializing in the current scheme of things under Kyle Shanahan.

“I try not to focus on all that stuff,” McCaffrey said on his rushing stats. “It’s more just -- each play has a life of its own. Obviously, we want to run the ball better. I talked about being a ‘complete’ back … when the receiving game’s rolling, that’s great.

"But being a ‘complete’ back means getting them (rushing and receiving) both going. So, that’s the challenge every week, to be efficient [and] to be great in every facet of the game -- blocking, catching the ball, whatever it is, route-running. That’s always the challenge every week. And that’s what makes it fun, that you never arrive.”

While McCaffrey has 91 rushes for 282 yards with no touchdowns, the three-time Pro Bowler has tallied 39 receptions for 387 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey opens up about facing veteran Buccaneers linebacker in 49ers' Week 6 clash

Christian McCaffrey was absent from the team's practice on Wednesday, but it was just a precautionary measure from the team as he is expected to start against the Buccaneers in their Week 6 clash.

Ahead of the game, McCaffrey got candid about facing veteran Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

“I’m sick of him, man,” McCaffrey said. “I’m sick of him. Nah, he’s a hell of a player. Always brings a big challenge and just somebody who has always played the game the right way.

In my opinion, he doesn’t get enough credit. Once again, just their whole defense and guys like him, when you have a veteran like that, they spark a lot of challenges that you've got to be ready for.”

McCaffrey would be hoping for a second consecutive win when they visit Tampa to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

