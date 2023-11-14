Christian McCaffrey holds ex-Titan Taylor Lewan accountable over anonymous report questioning Brock Purdy’s credentials

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers ended their three-game slump with a 34-3 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who had three touchdown passes and five interceptions during the 49ers' three-game losing streak, had a clean outing, throwing for 296 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has been consistently doubted, with detractors claiming the 49ers' stacked roster has been the reason for his success rather than his own skill. The young signal-caller has been on a short leash since he became the team's starting quarterback midway through last season and McCaffrey has had enough.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the superstar running back ripped into former Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan for bringing up 'reports' suggesting Purdy is not the long-term solution at quarterback for the 49ers. McCaffrey fired back:

"I've heard [Brock Purdy criticism] from an anonymous source. I didn't really hear that from a relevant source."

Lewan pressed McCaffrey about 'anonymous sources' criticizing Purdy to which the running back responded in a frustrating tone and asked the former Titans star if he was TMZ. He then showered more praise on the 49ers' young quarterback, saying:

The guy's been a stud. He's been balling. And I don't know all the stats but he's got the stats to show it. The QBR, the completion percentage, the completion under pressure, and all that. Guy has done nothing but ball out."

Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak record: 49ers superstar's incredible run ends

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Before Week 10, the only constant during the 2023-24 NFL season was Christian McCaffrey finding his way into the endzone with the ball in his hands. The running back had an incredible 17-game touchdown streak heading into the 49ers' matchup against the Jaguars.

McCaffrey had the chance to surpass Hall of Famer Lenny Moore's 17-game streak, but he failed to record a touchdown and the 49ers superstar's run came to an end after 17 games. Head coach Kyle Shanahan called a 4th down play for his running back deep into the fourth quarter to keep the streak going, but Brock Purdy and McCaffrey couldn't connect for a touchdown.

After the game, McCaffrey jokingly said:

"I suck. Everyone else on the team scored. Except me."

He added that he was happy that the team was able to end its three-game losing streak with a huge. Up next for Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers is a home game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.