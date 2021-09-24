NFL injury news: Christian McCaffrey out in Panthers vs Texans 

Starting running back Christian McCaffrey appeared to have suffered an injury early in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football, adding to the growing list of injured players for the 2021 season.

McCaffrey made a great start to the game - his seven carries were good for 31 yards. His injury came as a major blow to the start the Carolina Panthers were establishing early on in the game, though the Panthers ended up recording a comfortable win.

Can Chuba Hubbard step up in Christian McCaffrey's absence?

The Panthers are now very thin at running back with McCaffrey out with a hamstring injury. Chubba Hubbard will have to find a way to fill the shoes of one of the league's most dominant running backs.

Third-string running back Royce Freeman will also have to step up as the backup to Hubbard, who had 11 carries for 52 yards.

There is no telling what has happened to McCaffrey apart from his reported hamstring injury. The injury was severe enough to immediately take the star running back out of the game. There is no questionable or doubtful designation placed on McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey has had a run of injuries of late and the hope is that it's a minor injury, allowing him to return to action by next week.

McCaffrey was held out of the preseason, a decision that might have been the wrong one to take in hindsight, as players need a considerable amount of time to get their bodies used to the speed of the NFL.

This hamstring injury could be a result of cramping, or something much worse. The Panthers will hope for the former, as Christian McCaffrey is a massive part of the Panthers defense.

