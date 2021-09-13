NFL injury news: 5 biggest names that suffered injuries on Sunday 

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the league, especially when those injuries happen in preseason and Week 1 of the NFL. The most serious injuries will see players get sidelined for weeks, while the worst could result in season-ending campaigns.

Week 1 games have finished and some very notable injuries have occurred. Starters will have to watch their teams carry on without them.

These are the 5 biggest names that suffered injuries on NFL's first Sunday of the season.

Whose injury was the worst in NFL Week 1?

Ryan Fitzpatrick - Washington Football Team

Unfortunately for the Washington Football Team, Ryan Fitzpatrick went down early with a hip injury. It was later revealed that he suffered a hip subluxation. Fitzpatrick is now slated to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but it doesn't look like anything has been broken.

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine if that’s the case and how much damage it caused, sources say. The hope is nothing was broken. A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

This is some upsetting news, as the hype for Fitzpatrick to make his debut with the WFT was short-lived. Taylor Heinicke will now be the starting quarterback, at least for a few weeks. The severity of Fitzpatrick's injury will be revealed further tomorrow, but there is a serious nature that could lead to Fitzpatrick's season being over.

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

The young wide receiver for the Denver Broncos went down late in the game with what looked like a terrible ankle injury. Jerry Jeudy was looking to build on his stellar rookie season, but that might now be met with a roadblock.

Report: Jerry Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain. https://t.co/3iBsl6i5gc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2021

Further tests revealed that Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain. An X-ray was negative, which is good news, but this means that he could very well return to the team in a few weeks, although the average to return is six weeks. That all depends on how he heals.

Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers must once again deal with Raheem Mostert being injured. The veteran running back went down early in the game against the Detroit Lions with an apparent knee injury.

Reports later confirmed that Mostert did not suffer an ACL tear, so there is some optimism in when he can return. Should this be a minor knee sprain, Mostert could return in 3-6 weeks.

Mekhi Becton - New York Jets

The New York Jets offensive lineman went down with an apparent knee injury. This is devastating news for the Jets' offensive line, as Becton's departure will likely lead to Zach Wilson dealing with even more pressure. The QB was sacked 6 times on Sunday.

Based on the initial tests, #Jets LT Mekhi Becton appeared to suffer an MCL sprain, source said. He’ll have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis but that is the initial word. Would be good news considering the other possibilities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

There is no further news on when Becton will be available, but most sprains require an average of 6 weeks to heal from. The hope will now be that Becton can heal as quickly as possible.

