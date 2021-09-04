NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to run their offense. Washington is hoping Fitzpatrick can bring some of his magic and lead them back to the playoffs. The veteran quarterback has been all over the NFL, but Washington gives Fitzpatrick the best shot at a playoff appearance.
Ron Rivera and company head into the upcoming season with one of the best defenses in the NFL. Washington also signed former Panthers wideout Curtis Samuels to reunite with his former college teammate Terry McLaurin. The Washington Football team is also expecting running back Antonio Gibson to have a breakout year.
With the NFC East being wide open this season, Washington's defense can lead the team to back-to-back NFC East division championships. Here's a look at the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster and depth chart heading into the upcoming season.
2021-22 Washington Football Team 53-Man Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks (3): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
Running Backs (3): Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jaret Patterson
Wide Receivers (7): Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne, DeAndre Carter
Tight Ends (4): Logan Thomas, John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes
Offensive Linemen (9): Charles Leno, Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles, Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen
Defense/Special Teams
Defensive Linemen (9): Chase Young, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Shaka Toney, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle
Linebackers (4): Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson
Cornerbacks (6): Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Darryl Roberts, Torry McTyer, Troy Apke
Safety(5): Landon Collins, Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Deshazor Everett, Darrick Forrest
Special Teams(3): Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman
2021-22 Washington Football Team Depth Charts
Offensive Depth Chart
Defensive/Specials Teams Depth Chart
Ryan Fitzpatrick will have the talent to succeed in Washington. Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin are full of speed. Antonio Gibson showed flashes of greatness last season.
Ron Rivera had a successful first year as Washington head coach after making a playoff appearance. Washington made the playoffs without a starting quarterback. As the defense remains the same, Washington will turn to Chase Young and company to lead the way in 2021.