NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team hopes Ryan Fitzpatrick can bring some magic this season.
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The Washington Football Team brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to run their offense. Washington is hoping Fitzpatrick can bring some of his magic and lead them back to the playoffs. The veteran quarterback has been all over the NFL, but Washington gives Fitzpatrick the best shot at a playoff appearance.

Ron Rivera and company head into the upcoming season with one of the best defenses in the NFL. Washington also signed former Panthers wideout Curtis Samuels to reunite with his former college teammate Terry McLaurin. The Washington Football team is also expecting running back Antonio Gibson to have a breakout year.

With the NFC East being wide open this season, Washington's defense can lead the team to back-to-back NFC East division championships. Here's a look at the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster and depth chart heading into the upcoming season.

2021-22 Washington Football Team 53-Man Roster

Ron Rivera looks to have another successful season in Washington for the second straight year.
Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Running Backs (3): Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jaret Patterson

Wide Receivers (7): Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne, DeAndre Carter

Tight Ends (4): Logan Thomas, John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes

Offensive Linemen (9): Charles Leno, Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles, Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen

Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (9): Chase Young, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Shaka Toney, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle

Linebackers (4): Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson

Cornerbacks (6): Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Darryl Roberts, Torry McTyer, Troy Apke

Safety(5): Landon Collins, Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Deshazor Everett, Darrick Forrest

Special Teams(3): Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman

2021-22 Washington Football Team Depth Charts

Washington Football Team will look to sit at the top of the NFC East and make another playoff appearance.
Offensive Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd
3rd4th
QuarterbackRyan FitzpatrickTaylor HeinickeKyle Allen
Running BackAntonio GibsonJD McKissicJaret Patterson
Wide ReceiverTerry McLaurinDyami BrownDax Milne
Wide ReceiverCurtis SamuelCam Sims
Wide ReceiverAdam HumphriesDeAndre Carter
Tight EndLogan ThomasJohn BatesRicky Seals-JonesSammis Reyes
Left TackleCharles Leno Jr.Cornelius Lucas
Left GuardWes SchweitzerEreck Flowers
CenterChase RoullierTyler Larsen
Right GuardBrandon ScherffNajee Toran
Right TackleSam CosmiSaahdiq Charles

Defensive/Specials Teams Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
Left Defensive EndChase YoungJames Smith-WilliamsShaka Toney
Left Defensive TackleJonathan AllenMatt IoannidisDavid Bada
Right Defensive TackleDaron PayneTim Settle
Right Defensive EndMontez SweatCasey ToohillJalen Jelks
Weakside LinebackerJon Bostic
Middle LinebackerJamin DavisKhaleke Hudson
Strongside LinebackerCole HolcombDavid Mayo
Left CornerbackKendall FullerTorry McTyerDarryl RobertsJimmy Moreland
Strong SafetyLandon CollinsDeshazor EverettDarrick Forrest
Free SafetyBobby McCainKamren Curl
Right CornerbackWilliam Jackson IIIBenjamin St-JusteTroy Apke
Place KickerDustin Hopkins
Punter/Holder Tress Way
Long SnapperCamaron Cheeseman

Ryan Fitzpatrick will have the talent to succeed in Washington. Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin are full of speed. Antonio Gibson showed flashes of greatness last season.

Ron Rivera had a successful first year as Washington head coach after making a playoff appearance. Washington made the playoffs without a starting quarterback. As the defense remains the same, Washington will turn to Chase Young and company to lead the way in 2021.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
