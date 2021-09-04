NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to run their offense. Washington is hoping Fitzpatrick can bring some of his magic and lead them back to the playoffs. The veteran quarterback has been all over the NFL, but Washington gives Fitzpatrick the best shot at a playoff appearance.

Ron Rivera and company head into the upcoming season with one of the best defenses in the NFL. Washington also signed former Panthers wideout Curtis Samuels to reunite with his former college teammate Terry McLaurin. The Washington Football team is also expecting running back Antonio Gibson to have a breakout year.

With the NFC East being wide open this season, Washington's defense can lead the team to back-to-back NFC East division championships. Here's a look at the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster and depth chart heading into the upcoming season.

2021-22 Washington Football Team 53-Man Roster

Ron Rivera looks to have another successful season in Washington for the second straight year.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Running Backs (3): Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jaret Patterson

Wide Receivers (7): Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne, DeAndre Carter

Tight Ends (4): Logan Thomas, John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes

Offensive Linemen (9): Charles Leno, Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles, Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen

Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (9): Chase Young, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Shaka Toney, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle

Linebackers (4): Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson

Cornerbacks (6): Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Darryl Roberts, Torry McTyer, Troy Apke

Safety(5): Landon Collins, Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Deshazor Everett, Darrick Forrest

Special Teams(3): Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman

2021-22 Washington Football Team Depth Charts

Washington Football Team will look to sit at the top of the NFC East and make another playoff appearance.

Offensive Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd

3rd 4th Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Taylor Heinicke Kyle Allen Running Back Antonio Gibson JD McKissic Jaret Patterson Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin Dyami Brown Dax Milne Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel Cam Sims Wide Receiver Adam Humphries DeAndre Carter Tight End Logan Thomas John Bates Ricky Seals-Jones Sammis Reyes Left Tackle Charles Leno Jr. Cornelius Lucas Left Guard Wes Schweitzer Ereck Flowers Center Chase Roullier Tyler Larsen Right Guard Brandon Scherff Najee Toran Right Tackle Sam Cosmi Saahdiq Charles

Defensive/Specials Teams Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Left Defensive End Chase Young James Smith-Williams Shaka Toney Left Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen Matt Ioannidis David Bada Right Defensive Tackle Daron Payne Tim Settle Right Defensive End Montez Sweat Casey Toohill Jalen Jelks Weakside Linebacker Jon Bostic Middle Linebacker Jamin Davis Khaleke Hudson Strongside Linebacker Cole Holcomb David Mayo Left Cornerback Kendall Fuller Torry McTyer Darryl Roberts Jimmy Moreland Strong Safety Landon Collins Deshazor Everett Darrick Forrest Free Safety Bobby McCain Kamren Curl Right Cornerback William Jackson III Benjamin St-Juste Troy Apke Place Kicker Dustin Hopkins Punter/Holder Tress Way Long Snapper Camaron Cheeseman

Ryan Fitzpatrick will have the talent to succeed in Washington. Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin are full of speed. Antonio Gibson showed flashes of greatness last season.

Ron Rivera had a successful first year as Washington head coach after making a playoff appearance. Washington made the playoffs without a starting quarterback. As the defense remains the same, Washington will turn to Chase Young and company to lead the way in 2021.

