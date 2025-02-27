Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers GM John Lynch drops info on star RB’s status

Christian McCaffrey had an injury-plagued 2024 season but is getting back to full strength for the 2025 campaign.

McCaffrey appeared in just four games last season and last played on Dec. 1. He has been rehabbing and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that the star running back will participate in some offseason activities.

“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said on Wednesday, via NBC Sports. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.”

Although McCaffrey is doing better, Lynch shared that the team will take it slow as the focus is on 2025 and making sure he is available week in and week out.

“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch said. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless — if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, (Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin (says), ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

McCaffrey rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries in 2024 but didn't find the endzone.

Christian McCaffrey eager for 2025 season

After only playing four games, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey said that he's excited for the 2025 season.

He will have a chip on his shoulder due to the injury and the entire team is not happy with how the year went.

“I’m excited,” McCaffrey said, via NBC. “I think we are all pissed off in the right ways. I think that’s a good place to be.”

McCaffrey added that he is focused on getting healthy and building towards a dominant 2025 campaign.

“I think for me, it’s always probably pretty salty, but not in a bad way,” McCaffrey said. “I think when you have a lot of success for a couple of years in a row and then you get humbled quick, it’s a good reminder of what it takes to be good in this league. Not that we needed a reminder, but I’m just excited for the offseason to get everyone a little rest, get healthy again and come back ready to go with a full year in front of us.”

McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

