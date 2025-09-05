Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers RB gets massive bad news ahead of season opener vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is supposed to be back to his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year self after multiple leg injuries limited him to just four games in 2024. Unfortunately, the latest development regarding him threatens to end his aspirations early.

On Thursday, the star running back was announced to have been listed as limited during practice for Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks because of a calf issue:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers are listing RB Christian McCaffrey as limited at today’s practice due to a calf issue.

It marks a major reversal from Wednesday, when Kyle Shanahan discussed what made him realize that McCaffrey was all set for a monstrous return:

"I knew Christian was back just once he told me he was healthy. It's not like we were thinking he wouldn't come back from it... He was telling us that early in the offseason, so I felt pretty good about it. Christian's not a liar. So, I didn't think he was. Then we saw him early in OTAs, he looked like the guy we've always known and he's continued that."

Also on Thursday, tight end George Kittle said about his teammate's recovery:

"He seems very excited. He's been excited since OTAs. He's been excited since the season ended. So yes, I'm very, very much looking forward to being able to block for him and run routes next to him again."

Also having limited participation in practice were EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), WR Jordan Watkins (ankle), and RB Jordan James (finger). Meanwhile, the following players were full participants:

OL Ben Bartch (elbow)

DL Kalia Davis (groin)

RB Isaac Guerendo (shoulder)

DL Bryce Huff (ankle)

QB Mac Jones (knee)

DL Sam Okuayinonu (shoulder)

S Jason Pinnock (heel)

G Dominick Puni (knee)

DL CJ West (knee)

DL Mykel Williams (knee)

T Trent Williams (rest)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan discusses challenges of opening 2025 season with two road games

An injury to Christian McCaffrey is not the only problem the 49ers have to deal with to start the season. They will also play on the road twice consecutively.

After the Seahawks and their vaunted "12th Man", they will visit the New Orleans Saints and their "Who Dat Nation" the following week. Kyle Shanahan sees it as somewhat problematic but something to embrace, as he explained on Wednesday:

“It’s always a challenge. We challenge (ourselves) throughout the week, and hopefully by Sunday, it feels second nature to us.”

The team's first home game will be against the Arizona Cardinals on September 21. Kickoff is at 1:25 pm PT on Fox.

