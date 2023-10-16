Christian McCaffrey injury update: Latest on 49ers RB for Week 7 fantasy football

Christian McCaffrey has been the beating heart of a plethora of fantasy football teams around the country. However, the high volume of his usage by the San Francisco 49ers has come back to bite them as the running back is now dealing with an injury. Here's a look at the latest information.



Christian McCaffrey Injury Update

The running back is still in the midst of figuring out just how bad of an injury he suffered. NFL insiders are also working to get more on the situation. For now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has given the scoop on the injury via GMFB on Twitter/X:

“He suffered an oblique injury. Now it remains to be seen if this is a major one. He did end up not coming back. Generally, that’s not a good sign. But he did come back on the field for at least one play. You could see him kinda stretching out that muscle, trying to make it work. More tests today. ... Maybe a little bit of good news there potentially coming.”

What happened to Christian McCaffrey?

The star 49ers running back suffered an oblique injury in the team's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He left the game with the injury before returning for one play. After the play was over, he left the game for the last time in the third quarter. Without the back, the 49ers took their first loss of the season.

Right now, the running back appears to be trending towards questionable for the team's Week 7 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. Without McCaffrey, the team turned to Jordan Mason, who rushed five times for 27 yards and a touchdown. If McCaffrey can't play, the duties will fall to him.

When will Christian McCaffrey return?

According to Dr. Evan Jeffries on Twitter/X, the injury could run the gamut. If it's a grade 1 injury, he could miss 7-10 days of action. However, if it's a grade 2 injury, he could be out for up to six weeks. The season is still young, so it wouldn't be a season-ending injury for the 49ers, but it could essentially be one for fantasy football managers.

Without McCaffrey, managers are encouraged to seek out Jordan Mason as a flyer pick. Failing that, Keontay Ingram of the Arizona Cardinals might also be available as he fills in for James Conner.