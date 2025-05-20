Fred Warner is once again the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history, having agreed to a three-year, $63-million extension with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. And Christian McCaffrey is very happy about it, posting the following image on his Instagram Stories:

"(salute and handshake emojis)"

Christian McCaffrey reacts to Fred Warner's $63,000,000 blockbuster contract extension

The transaction marks the last of a series of extensions that the 49ers have done in recent weeks.

It began with George Kittle, who is currently the league's highest-paid tight end with a four-year, $76.4-million deal that he signed late last month. And last Friday, Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265-million extension, securing his place as the franchise quarterback.

Fred Warner reacts to Brock Purdy's new contract, expresses confidence in 49ers' DL rookies

Fred Warner was busy over the weekend, hosting his annual ProCamps youth foorball event at St. Francis High School in the San Francisco suburb on Mountain View. During the event, he was asked several questions about his team.

One of them was about his reaction to Brock Purdy's monstrous extension. He said:

"Best in the world. I love Brock. Obviously, his story, his journey so far, has been tremendous. And to think that it's just getting started is so awesome for him. And obviously, super excited for him and getting this deal done. And like I said, it's just the beginning."

He continued:

"He's just made of the right stuff. He cares about his teammates, about getting better every single day. And so, that's exactly what he's been doing, and he has been rewarded as such."

He was also asked about the 49ers' revamp of their defensive line. The 49ers released tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins and edge rusher Leonard Floyd in March, then drafted Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and CJ West the following month. And Warner had nothing but good words for the "hungry" crop:

"They look ready to go. I think all of them are going to have a great opportunity to come in and compete right away, and I think that's all you could ask for as a young player in this league, is an opportunity, and they have a great one ahead of them. And I'm excited to see how they continue to progress."

Team OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until June 5.

