Christian McCaffrey reveals George Kittle's honest reaction to RB's leaked trade news

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Oct 02, 2025 06:50 GMT
Christian McCaffrey reveals George Kittle's honest reaction to RB's leaked trade news

Christian McCaffrey came forward to share the story about his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022. Since then, the running back has become a key player on Kyle Shanahan's roster.

During an appearance on George Kittle's podcast called 'Kittle Things', Christian McCaffrey revealed how the whole trade situation got leaked and what his honest reaction was to the news. He also revealed Kittle's candid reaction to the news.

"I was in my bed. ... It was 11:15 pm at night, on a Thursday," McCaffrey said. "So I got traded Thursday night at 11:15. My agent called me at 11:15 pm and I thought I was getting traded to the Rams."
"He (my agent) was like, 'Hey look dude, this is gonna happen.' And the whole week, I was hearing like, 'Hey dude, we're not doing it. It's not gonna happen. So I practice Wednesday, practiced Thursday. He called me and he's like, 'You're going to the Niners.' And before John Lynch or Kyle Shanahan could call me, George (Kittle) calls me, 'DUDE! F**K LET'S GOOO!'"
Last year, Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year extension with the 49ers worth $38 million. However, his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending injury in the fourth game against the Bills.

The running back made a comeback this season and has played in all four games for the team. He has recorded a total of 225 yards rushing, along with 305 yards and two touchdowns receiving so far.

Christian McCaffrey opens up about how people considered him a small player in the league

On the podcast, the running back opened up about how he was viewed as a short play during his initial days with the Carolina Panthers. Back then, McCaffrey, who is five feet, eleven inches tall, played alongside 2015 NFL MVP and former quarterback Cam Newton.

McCaffrey highlighted how fans considered him short because of Newton's height, who is six-foot-five and 245 lbs.

"I swear to God everyone thinks I'm like a small little scat back my whole career," McCaffrey said. "Because for the first three years of my career, I'm lining up next to him (Cam Newton). And they're like, he must be 5'6. ... But standing next to Cam, you'll use your, you use your, you're smaller. You'll always be smaller. It is what it is."
Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers next take on the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2 at SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.

Edited by Brad Taningco
