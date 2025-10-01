Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares heartfelt 2-word message for Jared Goff's daughter rocking Lions jersey

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wife Christen Goff welcomed their first child this summer, daughter Romy. Christen Goff shared photos of herself and their infant daughter at Ford Field ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The post shared a series of photos of Romy Goff, sporting her dad's Detroit Lions jersey. She accessorized the look with football socks and a cute blue bow to finish the gameday look. &quot;Romy knows ball 🏈&quot;-Christen Goff captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristen Goff's sweet Instagram post received a message from fellow new mom, Olivia Culpo. Culpo, who is married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, shared her love for the photos. &quot;So cute!!!!&quot;-Olivia Culpo commented on the post. Olivia Culpo shared her love for Christen Goff and baby Romy's gameday outfits. (Comment via Christen Goff's Instagram post.)Christen Goff also wore a Detroit Lions jersey for her gameday outfit. Goff also shared a video of the Detroit Lions quarterback greeting them on the sidelines ahead of the game. Goff and the Lions walked away with the 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, advancing to 3-1 on the season. Detroit will travel to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the 2-2 Bengals. Jared Goff's wife, Christen, shared sweet nod to daughter RomyJared Goff and wife Christen announced the birth of their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle on July 15, 2025. In August, the Sports Illustrated model shared a recap in honor of her daughter being one month old. The photos showed Christen Goff holding her infant daughter while taking a walk on the beach. The new mom wore a light denim two-piece outfit as she snuggled her daughter. She also had a noticeable nod to her daughter, a silver necklace that read &quot;Romy.&quot;&quot;1 month of Romy!! 🦋&quot;-Christen Goff captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJared Goff and Christen Goff have been together since 2019. They announced their engagement in 2022 after the quarterback proposed while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They got married in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California.