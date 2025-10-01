  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares heartfelt 2-word message for Jared Goff's daughter rocking Lions jersey

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares heartfelt 2-word message for Jared Goff's daughter rocking Lions jersey

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:02 GMT
Olivia Culpo sent her love for Christen Goff
Olivia Culpo sent her love for Christen Goff's gameday post. (Photos via Christen Goff's Instagram/Olivia Culpo's Instagram)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wife Christen Goff welcomed their first child this summer, daughter Romy. Christen Goff shared photos of herself and their infant daughter at Ford Field ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

The post shared a series of photos of Romy Goff, sporting her dad's Detroit Lions jersey. She accessorized the look with football socks and a cute blue bow to finish the gameday look.

"Romy knows ball 🏈"-Christen Goff captioned the Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Christen Goff's sweet Instagram post received a message from fellow new mom, Olivia Culpo. Culpo, who is married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, shared her love for the photos.

"So cute!!!!"-Olivia Culpo commented on the post.
Olivia Culpo shared her love for Christen Goff and baby Romy&#039;s gameday outfits. (Comment via Christen Goff&#039;s Instagram post.)
Olivia Culpo shared her love for Christen Goff and baby Romy's gameday outfits. (Comment via Christen Goff's Instagram post.)

Christen Goff also wore a Detroit Lions jersey for her gameday outfit. Goff also shared a video of the Detroit Lions quarterback greeting them on the sidelines ahead of the game.

Ad

Goff and the Lions walked away with the 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, advancing to 3-1 on the season. Detroit will travel to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the 2-2 Bengals.

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, shared sweet nod to daughter Romy

Jared Goff and wife Christen announced the birth of their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle on July 15, 2025. In August, the Sports Illustrated model shared a recap in honor of her daughter being one month old.

Ad

The photos showed Christen Goff holding her infant daughter while taking a walk on the beach. The new mom wore a light denim two-piece outfit as she snuggled her daughter. She also had a noticeable nod to her daughter, a silver necklace that read "Romy."

"1 month of Romy!! 🦋"-Christen Goff captioned her Instagram post.

Jared Goff and Christen Goff have been together since 2019. They announced their engagement in 2022 after the quarterback proposed while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They got married in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications