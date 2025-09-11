Jared Goff’s wife Christen Goff rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy

Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff, attended the Detroit Lions Ladies luncheon at Ford Field on September 3, 2025. On Wednesday, Christen shared a glimpse from the event on Instagram with her 608,000 followers.Goff’s wife posted a mirror selfie with her 2-month-old daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff. In the picture, Christen is dressed in a dark brown knit sweater paired with blue denim pants. She accessorizes the outfit with minimal jewelry. The Lions quarterback's daughter, on the other hand, wears a matching floral top and pants.Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]In another post, the 32-year-old shared a peek from the luncheon hall and dropped a 3-word message in the caption.“Lions ladies lunch!” along with a white heart emoji.Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]The Lions started their season with a Week 1 NFC North clash at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Lions fell 27-13, as the Packers controlled the game from the start.Jared Goff had a tough day, struggling to navigate the defensive strategies put in place by Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The 30-year-old QB finished the game with 225 passing yards on 31 completions from 39 attempts, throwing one touchdown and one interception.Also read: Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper enjoys new-mom moments with daughter Romy during morning beach walk [PIC]Christen Goff shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shootLast month, the actor model Christen Goff shared some behind-the-scenes from the Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot.“1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️,” she wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, Christen posed near the poolside in a white and green swimsuit. The carousel post featured makeup touch-ups, glamorous highlights from the shoot, and sun-soaked poses by the pool. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe SI model began acting at age 11, starting with the 2004 short film 'Seven Eleven.' In 2019, she appeared in the movie 'Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.' Christen also featured in HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Lions' and Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback.'As a model, Christen Goff reached the final 15 in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search and was chosen as one of six models to appear in the magazine.