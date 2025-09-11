  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jared Goff’s wife Christen Goff rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy

Jared Goff’s wife Christen Goff rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy

By Prasen
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:00 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy- Source: Imagn

Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff, attended the Detroit Lions Ladies luncheon at Ford Field on September 3, 2025. On Wednesday, Christen shared a glimpse from the event on Instagram with her 608,000 followers.

Ad

Goff’s wife posted a mirror selfie with her 2-month-old daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff. In the picture, Christen is dressed in a dark brown knit sweater paired with blue denim pants. She accessorizes the outfit with minimal jewelry. The Lions quarterback's daughter, on the other hand, wears a matching floral top and pants.

Jared Goff&rsquo;s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]
Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]

In another post, the 32-year-old shared a peek from the luncheon hall and dropped a 3-word message in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Lions ladies lunch!” along with a white heart emoji.
Jared Goff&rsquo;s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]
Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper shows rocks cozy knit sweater fit in mirror selfie with daughter Romy[IG/@christengoff]

The Lions started their season with a Week 1 NFC North clash at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Lions fell 27-13, as the Packers controlled the game from the start.

Ad

Jared Goff had a tough day, struggling to navigate the defensive strategies put in place by Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The 30-year-old QB finished the game with 225 passing yards on 31 completions from 39 attempts, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Also read: Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper enjoys new-mom moments with daughter Romy during morning beach walk [PIC]

Christen Goff shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot

Last month, the actor model Christen Goff shared some behind-the-scenes from the Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot.

Ad
“1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️,” she wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Christen posed near the poolside in a white and green swimsuit. The carousel post featured makeup touch-ups, glamorous highlights from the shoot, and sun-soaked poses by the pool.

Ad

The SI model began acting at age 11, starting with the 2004 short film 'Seven Eleven.' In 2019, she appeared in the movie 'Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.' Christen also featured in HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Lions' and Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback.'

As a model, Christen Goff reached the final 15 in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search and was chosen as one of six models to appear in the magazine.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications