Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo drops major wedding hint

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have hinted that they would be getting married this offseason. The couple have never stated their official wedding plans. However, through the last few months, it has become clear that the big day has been inching closer.

Culpo's recent Instagram story revealed the big day is this week. In a series of posts on the social media platform, Culpo revealed that her car was towed after accidentally misreading the parking signs.

Her caption drops a big hint about her marriage being around the corner.

"Who tows a girl's car on her wedding week!!!!!!!!!"

Olivia Culpo 's car was towed just days before her wedding. (Photos via Culpo's IG)

The saga of her towed vehicle then continued when Culpo showed the Beverly Hills Police Department calling her. She joked that everything would be fine, unless there was a warrant for her arrest. She then claimed 'victory' after successfully getting her car back from the lot.

Culpo's situation was then resolved. (Photos via Culpo's IG)

After their engagement in 2023, Culpo shared with her social media followers that she wanted to get married in her home state of Rhode Island. It remains to be seen if she and Christian McCaffrey will be heading to the east coast for their big day.

Olivia Culpo revealed one aspect of her wedding to Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo took the reins of the majority of the wedding planning as Christian McCaffrey focused on football with the San Francisco 49ers last season. She has said that he does give his opinion but trusts her decision-making.

While most of the details of the big day have been kept mum, Culpo did reveal last month one new modern-day tradition the couple won't be partaking in on their big day. The couple won't see each other on the wedding day until she walks down the aisle.

In recent years, it has become a new tradition to do a 'first look' where the bride and groom see each other before they get to the altar. Olivia Culpo told PEOPLE magazine that it wasn't something they wanted to do.

"I know for sure we're not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I'm walking down the aisle, I think that that's a little less common these days."

She also told the publication that she won't be stressing over any mishaps on the big day and will try and take it all in.