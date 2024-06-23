Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo drops major wedding hint

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo drops major wedding hint

Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo drops major wedding hint

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 23, 2024 15:34 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding day is getting close.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have hinted that they would be getting married this offseason. The couple have never stated their official wedding plans. However, through the last few months, it has become clear that the big day has been inching closer.

Culpo's recent Instagram story revealed the big day is this week. In a series of posts on the social media platform, Culpo revealed that her car was towed after accidentally misreading the parking signs.

Her caption drops a big hint about her marriage being around the corner.

"Who tows a girl's car on her wedding week!!!!!!!!!"
Olivia Culpo &#039;s car was towed just days before her wedding. (Photos via Culpo&#039;s IG)
Olivia Culpo 's car was towed just days before her wedding. (Photos via Culpo's IG)

The saga of her towed vehicle then continued when Culpo showed the Beverly Hills Police Department calling her. She joked that everything would be fine, unless there was a warrant for her arrest. She then claimed 'victory' after successfully getting her car back from the lot.

also-read-trending Trending
Culpo&#039;s situation was then resolved. (Photos via Culpo&#039;s IG)
Culpo's situation was then resolved. (Photos via Culpo's IG)

After their engagement in 2023, Culpo shared with her social media followers that she wanted to get married in her home state of Rhode Island. It remains to be seen if she and Christian McCaffrey will be heading to the east coast for their big day.

Olivia Culpo revealed one aspect of her wedding to Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo took the reins of the majority of the wedding planning as Christian McCaffrey focused on football with the San Francisco 49ers last season. She has said that he does give his opinion but trusts her decision-making.

While most of the details of the big day have been kept mum, Culpo did reveal last month one new modern-day tradition the couple won't be partaking in on their big day. The couple won't see each other on the wedding day until she walks down the aisle.

In recent years, it has become a new tradition to do a 'first look' where the bride and groom see each other before they get to the altar. Olivia Culpo told PEOPLE magazine that it wasn't something they wanted to do.

"I know for sure we're not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I'm walking down the aisle, I think that that's a little less common these days."

She also told the publication that she won't be stressing over any mishaps on the big day and will try and take it all in.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी