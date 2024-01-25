Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo faces trolls from Lions fans after giving away Super Bowl tickets

Olivia Culpo, the fiancée of the San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, has a massive social media following of over five million followers on Instagram. Culpo can be seen supporting McCaffrey and the 49ers throughout this season.

The team is one game away from making the Superbowl as they will face the Lions in the NFC Championship game. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Culpo gave out Superbowl tickets thanks to Ticketmaster. The recipients of the tickets just happened to be 49ers fans.

This did not sit well with Lions fans. Many of them trolled Culpo on her Instagram post about the tickets:

Lions fans react to Culpo's IG post

More Lions fans react to Culpo's IG post

The model and social media influencer attended the San Francisco 49ers game last week at home against the Green Bay Packers. Culpo was joined by Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Olivia Culpo was seen wearing a 49ers top designed by Kristin at the game. Kristin has been in the news for her designs that have been worn by Culpo, Taylor Swift, and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Culpo and Christian McCaffrey got engaged in April 2023 after dating for four years. The moment happened in Utah with their dog Oliver Sprinkles in attendance. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about her rule against dating athletes but explained how McCaffrey is different.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Before dating the 49ers star, Culpo dated former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola until April 2019.

Has Olivia Culpo attended a Super Bowl?

As her fiancé is looking to make it to his first-ever Super Bowl this season, Olivia Culpo is no stranger to the big game. She traveled to Minneapolis when her then-boyfriend Amendola and the Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52. However, New England came up short in the game by a 41- 33 score.