Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo highlights how 49ers 'grounded sense of community' sets them apart

Christian McCaffrey and his fiancee Olivia Culpo have been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2022. Dating since 2019, the couple has seen McCaffrey's move from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers.

In a recent interview with People, Culpo spoke about the friends she made while McCaffrey played for the 49ers. Having said that, Culpo also explained why the 49ers are different from the rest of the league.

"We have such a great team, and it's such an established team," Culpo said. "The 49ers have been around forever and a lot of the people on the team have been there for a long time. To be honest with you, it's not like that on every team."

"A lot of teams have a lot of moving and shaking. So in that aspect, there's a really great grounded sense of community and I feel really fortunate because it's not always the case," she added.

When talking about her friends — George Kittle's wife Claire and Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin — Culpo explained how they should have a lot in common.

"I feel like we have a lot in common. We share the same experiences every week during the season," she said.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey prepare for their wedding

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey will marry this year. Engaged since April 2023, the two seemingly put their wedding prep on hold for the 2023 NFL season.

With the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl, McCaffrey even admitted to Culpo doing most of the work. Now, however, both of them seem to be spending some more time together.

Culpo even shared a small update, where the two were tasting wedding cakes while walking around Rhode Island later:

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

McCaffrey, while answering questions about the wedding, revealed that while Culpo was taking the reigns with the prep, he mostly agreed with whatever she picked. After all, the former Miss Universe has 'impeccable taste.'