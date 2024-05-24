Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo highlights “really cool” part of NFL involving Taylor Swift

The NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift may have upset some fans but Olivia Culpo is welcoming it. The former Miss Universe knows all about being the significant other of an NFL player and while Swift may not be asking for the attention, Culpo believes it's great for her fans.

According to PageSix, while at her Thorne Supper Club event last, Olivia Culpo said that fans are getting to see a different side of Taylor Swift. In the past, all they have seen is the music side of her life and now they are getting to see her happy in her personal life as well, which Culpo referred to as 'really cool.'

“Everybody knows Taylor for the music so just being able to have insight into her personal life in a way we never had before is really cool.”

Culpo and Swift may have been cheering for different teams in Super Bowl LVIII, however, Miss Universe did confirm that the two have met at some point. However, she didn't disclose much information when it came to their interaction.

Olivia Culpo revealed a detail about her and Christian McCaffrey's wedding

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are set to get married this offseason. Although the exact wedding date hasn't been revealed, Culpo has said that she is counting down the days, suggesting that the big day is approaching.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Olivia Culpo, who has done most of the planning herself for their wedding, revealed that they will be taking a more traditional approach to one aspect of the ceremony. The couple doesn't plan on doing a 'first look' when the bride and groom see each other ahead of saying "I do." A much more modern aspect to wedding ceremonies in recent years.

Culpo said that she and McCaffrey will see each other for the first time when she walks down the aisle.

"I know for sure we're not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I'm walking down the aisle, I think that that's a little less common these days."

She has also decided to take a 'laid back' approach when it comes to her and the San Francisco 49ers running back big day. While she has spent the better part of the last year planning, once the day arrives she is just going to sit back and enjoy it all rather than worry about what could go wrong.