Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo kicks off pre-birthday celebrations with luxury private dining experience

Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo reached a milestone on Wednesday: she turned 32. And she had a sumptuous way of celebrating it.

On Tuesday, the 2012 Miss USA and soon to be-wife of the San Francisco 49ers running back commemorated the eve of that occasion with a private dinner at Shoku, an invitation-only Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles.

She chose two blocks of Wagyu beef, some truffles and caviar and captioned her meal in her Instagram Stories:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tonight's pre-birthday celebration"

Olivia Culpo commemorates her 32nd birthday by dining at Shoku

Her siblings Sophia and Gus were also present for the occasion, as seen in these shots:

Olivia Culpo's siblings Sophia and Gus at her pre-birthday dinner

Olivia Culpo already thinks impending marriage to Christian McCaffrey is fast approaching

There have been no concrete details about where and when Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo will marry, but the latter just cannot help but start thinking that it's very near.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, she said:

“The countdown is on. It's happening. I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend. I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy.”

She also discussed the logistics and preparations behind the wedding; and while she would not get to specifics, she hinted at its complexities:

“It's just logistically complicated. Figuring out what everyone's going to wear, where everyone's going to stay, making sure that everybody's happy.

“I feel like as a people pleaser, I want to make sure that everybody else is having the best time ever, but I know that everything will fall into place. I feel really good about it.”

Culpo has also taken to trying some new dermal treatments to ensure that her skin is at peak condition on wedding day. Among them is Salmon sperm facial by a certain Dr. Ellie, which she called "interesting".

Another is a certain Dr. Diamond's Insta Facial, which she described as follows:

"It's PRP (platelet-rich plasma) with exosomes, and that's something that I had never tried before. That was really, really cool.”

Moreover, she has also embraced lymphatic drainage massages, something she says her friends have been recommending that she try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback