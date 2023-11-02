Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo shares major wedding update as bachelorette prep begins

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are one step closer to tying the knot. McCaffrey's fiancée shared a major wedding update as bachelorette prep begins.

Though relatively private about their personal lives and relationship, Culpo and McCaffrey have made it a point to keep their followers and fans updated about their major milestones.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been somewhat consistent with updates about their upcoming wedding. Together since 2019, the celebrity couple already has fans excited about their wedding.

However, McCaffrey and Culpo are yet to reveal their exact wedding date. In a recent Q&A session, though, Culpo revealed a few more vital details about her wedding prep.

Christian McCaffrey on Culpo's IG. Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram account (@oliviaculpo)

Adding a really sweet throwback image of the San Francisco 49ers star from their first date in 2019, Culpo addressed her wedding:

"So many wedding questions! I'll do a seperate wedding AMA (Ask Me Anything) a little later I promise. We're getting married in the summer. I know my bachelorette is so early considering that, but we originally thought March."

Planning for the perfect summer wedding, Culpo and McCaffrey seem to have switched the date from March.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram IG (@oliviaculpo)

Culpo shared a few limited snaps from her bachelorette, which seems to be another significant event for the former Miss Universe.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wanted to keep their engagement private for some time

While they didn't want to break the news right away, the longtime couple had to eventually reveal the news.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram IG (@oliviaculpo)

Blaming it on news that travels fast, Culpo wrote:

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on an IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

That being said, both Christian McCaffrey and Culpo shared a few snaps of their special moment with fans. Visibly emotional, all snaps shared by Culpo were candid, making sure to capture their most perfect moments.

Christian and Culpo share stunning engagement snaps

Furthermore, considering a few privacy concerns, the two stars might also hold back on sharing their final wedding date on Instagram.