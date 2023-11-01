Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo shows support to 49ers despite rough 31-17 loss to Bengals

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers have had a rough three-game stretch. Three straight losses heading into their bye week, and in each of them, they scored only 17 points after hitting at least 30 in their first five wins.

As a result, they have lost the lead in the NFC West to the Seattle Seahawks, who are riding high with two straight home wins.

But that has not stopped Olivia Culpo from supporting her future husband. In a recent Instagram post, she shared photos of herself attending the 49ers' 17-31 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, wherein the running back tied Lenny Moore for the longest streak of games(17 consecutive) with at least one touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers not panicking despite loss to Bengals

Even as they have been allegedly "exposed", Christian McCaffrey believes the San Francisco 49ers are not worried.

"I think (the reason for the skid is) execution - playing together as a team, playing good team football offensively and defensively, collectively as a unit, special teams, in all ways," McCaffery said after Sunday's loss. "But the time for panic is definitely not now. I think (we need to be) urgent - (the Cincinnati Bengals) beat us today and it should piss everyone off now."

He continued:

"The way I see it, when I got traded here last year (from the Carolina Panthers), we're three and four, and I didn't sense an inch of panic. It was a team who was hungry to win, who knew they could win, who did just that and then just kept chopping wood, and that's what really it comes to."

"Now we're five and three, coming into a bye, ... This is a tough league, and we got the right guys to get everything fixed."

Christian McCaffrey also believes quarterback Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan are not the only important figures on the team:

“The head coach and the quarterback get way too much credit, way too much blame. You win as a team, you lose as a team. We are not in that game without Brock. Each player has to be equally hard on themselves as anyone else."

The 49ers return to action at the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12. That game will mark the team debut of defensive end Chase Young, whom they recently acquired from the Washington Commanders.