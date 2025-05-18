Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa calls Olivia Culpo a “big baby” in hilarious banter [WATCH]

Christian McCaffrey is currently enjoying the married life with Olivia Culpo almost a year since their ceremony. On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers running back's mother Lisa took to Instagram to repost a TikTok video from last month of herself and the 2012 Miss Universe lip-syncing an argument:

"(Point of view) your (mother-in-law) was a (Division I) athlete"

During the video, Lisa "says":

“There’s stuff you can do. You want to be a big baby about everything.”

To which Culpo "responds":

“I ain’t a f—ing baby. You’re the f—ing baby.”

McCaffrey and Culpo are currently expecting their first child. Speaking to PEOPLE last month during a shoot with Cadillac, he revealed that, ever since his wife's pregnancy, he has foregone playing his preferred "old school country music" over her classical music whenever they are on the road, realizing that the latter is "great for the baby":

"I don't complain anymore. I used to, but now I don't."

He also revealed her biggest preganacy craving - salads:

"I never knew that was a thing. I don't know what it is about the leaves, but she's been craving them. I guess that's the craving you would want to have."

And sticking to food, they have also been watching Top Chef to find "inspiration" for baby dishes.

Christian McCaffrey's father Ed now has own protein snacks brand

Sticking to the subject of Christian McCaffrey's parents, his father Ed was one of the Denver Broncos' key offensive weapons during (and after) the last few years of John Elway's career. And in the years since retirement, he has been busy with his food empire, McCaffrey Brands, which first gained prominence for Rocky Mountain Mustard.

Back in February, the former Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, and Pro Bowl wide receiver launched McCaffrey Protein Bites - a brand of gluten-free, vegan sweet snacks that are available in three flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, and Fudge Brownie. In a press release, he said:

"We developed McCaffrey Protein Bites to deliver the nutrition needed to perform at the highest level. Whether crushing a workout, powering through class, or conquering the carpool lane, we hope other families will benefit from having an affordable snack accessible for everyone."

McCaffrey's Protein Bites will also support the NGO MVP Charities, which the press release says is "dedicated to helping children facing critical illnesses and medical hardships while creating opportunities for promising young academic and entrepreneurial minds."

