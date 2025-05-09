Christian McCaffrey’s pregnant wife Olivia Culpo shows off “booty gains” on her 33rd birthday

San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey’s pregnant wife, Olivia Culpo, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a gym photo of her working out. She wore a black cami romper with grey Nike shoes.

Culpo was seen performing barbell squats, marking her 33rd birthday with a fitness-focused post. She captioned the story:

“Birthday bootie gains.”

Olivia Culpo's Instagram

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo married in June 2024 and the couple now awaits the birth of their first child. On Thursday, the star running back took to his Instagram to celebrate his wife’s 33rd birthday. He captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! There’s been so much to celebrate lately: Birthday, baby shower, and watching you get inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame. I’m so proud of the person you are. Thanks for the constant inspiration and love you pour out to everyone around you.”

Christian McCaffrey’s wife is a former Miss Universe and has won several beauty pageants since she debuted in 2012. Culpo has also taken up a few acting jobs with appearances in more than 10 films and series. Back in 2020, she also appeared on the cover of the SI Swimsuit edition. In 2022, Culpo starred in a reality series, “The Culpo Sisters.”

Culpo was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during an event attended by the couple four days prior to her birthday. CMC appears to be focused on balancing his football career and family life. The couple has not shared an official due date, but their child is expected soon.

Christian McCaffrey’s father Ed shuts down Taylor Swift drama, says family remains fans despite Super Bowl stir

Christian McCaffrey’s father, Ed McCaffrey, addressed past remarks made by his wife, Lisa, regarding Taylor Swift during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII. In February 2024, Lisa stated on Olivia Culpo’s “Your Mom” podcast that she was boycotting Swift’s music ahead of the Niners' matchup against the Chiefs, alluding to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

In an April 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, Ed clarified the family remains fans, even showing a Swift-themed wall decoration in their home. He described Lisa as a longtime admirer of the artist, stating:

“I don't know why that was such a big deal back then… I don't even remember what it was about. Just to put that matter to rest, we were fans long before she was dating Travis Kelce, and I don't even remember what happened with the Super Bowl, but there are certainly no issues here in the McCaffrey family."

Swift was also present at this year’s Super Bowl, where Chiefs fans responded with boos during her jumbotron appearance.

