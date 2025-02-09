Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo confesses to crying after heartbreaking Super Bowl 58 loss vs Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Since then, the running back has made the NFC Championship Game, and reached the Super Bowl once. Just as many teams did in recent years, they lost in the championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey was the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. He had bits of success during his playing career, but a championship ring still eludes him. The Super Bowl LVIII loss still haunts his family.

Speaking with FanSided prior to the big game, McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, revealed that she was crying after the overtime ended in 2023. The 49ers failed to defeat the Chiefs a year ago as Mahomes orchestrated another comeback victory.

[1:55] "It's so stressful. I cried after. You just see how much they put into it, you want everybody to have the opportunity to reach their potential and fulfil their dream. It's a really sad thing when you come so close. But there's always next year"

Christian McCaffrey's stats in the 2024 season: star running back hampered by injuries

In 2023, he dominated the headlines. McCaffrey was voted the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY), elected a First-Team All-Pro, and also finished third in the MVP race. He amassed a total of 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns during the season.

However, his superhigh level could not be maintained in 2024. Dealing with plenty of injuries throughout the year, he played in just four games before calling it a year. In those four games, he had just 202 rushing yards and scored no touchdowns throughout the season.

Prior to the 49ers' first game of the year, against the New York Jets, a surprise emerged. The running back was listed as a surprise inactive due to a calf injury; however, the injury lasted so long that his first game of the season happened in November.

In 2024, he'll hold a cap hit of $9.4 million and a dead cap of $22.0 million. The 49ers have no reason to release him, so the cap number does not matter, especially as he signed an extension after the 2023 season.

