Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo earns rare honor in her home state

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in her home state, Rhode Island, over the weekend. The 32-year-old actress and model was awarded a trophy and a medal, and she posted a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.
On Sunday, Olivia Culpo posted a slew of pictures and videos of the award ceremony. The 2012 Miss Universe became the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame 2025 inductee. She posted a picture of the trophy on her IG story.
In another Instagram story, Culpo shared a selfie wearing a Hall of Fame medal. She also expressed her gratitude for the award in the caption:
"So very grateful for this honor. I could not be more proud of my Rhode Island roots."
For the award ceremony, the soon-to-be mother styled a black outfit with a white blazer. She also shared another IG story with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, in which the NFL star was showing off his wife's medal.
"Mom and dad," she wrote in the caption.
Olivia Culpo was born and brought up in Rhode Island, USA, and she was the Miss Rhode Island USA 2012. Following this, she entered the Miss USA pageant that year and won the title. She had also represented the USA in the 2012 Miss Universe pageant and was crowned with the title.
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia shares "GDWM" for date night.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey announced they were expecting their first child back in March. She has since been updating her fans by sharing stories on her Instagram account.
Last week, Olivia Culpo posted a "GDWM" video, sharing with her fans about how she dresses while being pregnant. She showed her outfit for the date night, and in the caption of the reel, she wrote:
"GDWM for date night"
For the date night, Olivia Culpo wore a black shirt over a matching black crop top. She donned the blue jeans and styled them with black sandals. Meanwhile, the NFL star also twinned with her in a matching black outfit. He wore a black t-shirt and pants.
The couple, who have been together since 2019, are gearing up to start a new chapter in their life. They got engaged in April 2023 and were later married in June 2024.
